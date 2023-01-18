Predict stock market movement from traders’ facial expressions

Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, one of the leading artificial intelligence research institutions, have launched a study using facial recognition algorithms to track traders’ expressions. Their goal: to find correlations between mood swings and market fluctuations. If traders look enthusiastic, it might be time to buy. Are there more frowns than usual? It may be time to sell. The provisional US patent application was filed on September 13, 2022.

The market is guided by human emotions,” explains Mario Savvides, the scientific manager of the project. What came to mind was: can we discount things like expression or movements as early signs of volatility? Everyone gets excited, or everyone shrugs or scratches their head or leans forward… Did everyone have a reaction within five seconds? »

The main phase of the study will take place over 12 months starting in the third quarter of 2023 and will involve approximately 70 traders from investment firms primarily located in the United States. They will all have cameras mounted on their computers to record their faces and gestures throughout the day, according to Savvides. The cameras will be linked to software from Oosto, an Israeli company formerly known as AnyVision Interactive Technologies Ltd., which hopes to develop an alert system for traders’ face trends, or a volatility index that it can sell to investment firms.

Oosto, which makes facial recognition scanners for airports and workplaces, declined to name the companies participating in the study, but said those companies would have early access to any new tools emerging from the research. Each individual’s images will remain on their own computer or physical premises; only data and numbers representing their expressions and gestures will be uploaded to researchers.

A person’s face is made up of 68 different points that change position frequently, according to Savvides, co-author of a 2017 study on facial landmarks.

Its system will also track a trader’s gaze to see if they are talking to a colleague or looking at their screen, and will note if their peers are doing the same. We have a whole toolkit of search algorithms that are well tested to see if they correlate with a market signal,” Savvides said. We’re looking for needles in a haystack.

Advertisers are already using facial analysis to study how exciting an ad is, while retailers are using it to see how bored customers are and hiring managers are using it to determine, rather chillingly, whether a candidate is enthusiastic enough.

The stock market study seems at first sight more dystopian. Trading algorithms have tried for years to mine information from the weather, social media or satellites, but there is something a little degrading about traders themselves being exploited for the data. . The researchers also place traders in an endless feedback loop where their actions and decisions become derivative and their notoriously lemming-like behavior amplifies. If you thought the market was already driven by a herd mentality, that will probably make things worse, but that’s also how the market works.

Everyone on the street is talking,” says a trader in London (not part of the study) who said he would find such alerts on the sentiment of his peers useful. All we do is discuss ideas and share information… verbal communication is massive.” Years ago, the floors were noisy places where people often talked on three or four phone lines at the same time; now many communicate on chat rooms and conversations are minimal.

But the study also points to another uncomfortable phenomenon: facial recognition is here to stay, and its more controversial cousin, facial analysis, might be too. Despite all the concerns about facial recognition, including the mistakes it can make as a surveillance tool, tens of millions of us still use it without hesitation to unlock our phones.

Facial analysis like that used by Carnegie Mellon opens up a bigger Pandora’s box. Last summer, Microsoft Corp. pledged to phase out its facial analysis tools, which estimated a person’s age and emotional state, admitting the system could be unreliable and invasive. all the data they can for an edge. But this study, if successful, could spur research into analyzing faces for other purposes, such as assessing one’s emotional state during a work meeting.

If you’re doing a business deal on Zoom, can you have an AI face-read to know if someone is calling you a bluff or a tough negotiator? asks Savvides. It’s possible. Why not ? »

Zoom Video Communications Inc. introduced a feature last year that tracks sentiment in a recorded work meeting. Called Zoom IQ, the software for sales professionals assigns meeting attendees a score between 0 and 100, with anything above 50 indicating greater engagement in the conversation. The system doesn’t use facial analysis but tracks speaker engagement, or how long one waits to respond, and offers their score at the end of the meeting.

More than two dozen rights groups have called on Zoom to stop working on the feature, arguing that sentiment analysis is backed by pseudoscience and is inherently biased.” A Zoom spokesperson said the company still sells the software and turns customer interactions into meaningful insights.”

You can argue that Carnegies researchers shouldn’t care what their facial analysis tool tells them about traders’ emotions; they just need to spot the patterns that indicate correlations and run those numbers through a search algorithm. But the downside of turning emotions into numbers is just that: it risks devaluing one of the most fundamental characteristics of being human. Maybe it’s better if it doesn’t cling.

