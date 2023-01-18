Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday 17 January
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), January 5, 2023.
andrew kelly | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Let’s get back to it
Welcome back from the holiday weekend. It’s only been two weeks, but 2023 has been good for stocks. The Dow Jones is up 3.5%, the S&P 500 jumped 4.2% and the Nasdaq, which had the worst 2022 of the three indexes, is up 5.9%. Although the Federal Reserve stuck to its plan to keep raising rates to bring inflation down, recent data shows consumer prices are cooling, even as the labor market remains robust. As investors await the Fed’s next rate decision on February 1, they will be processing the first wave of quarterly earnings reports in the meantime. Several major banks reported on Friday, as did Delta Airlines. Tuesday brings more Banks before the bell (see below) and United Airlines after the close. Procter and Gamble and netflix report Thursday. Read live market updates here.
2. Eyes on Goldman
David Solomon, chief executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., during a Bloomberg Television talk at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference in New York, U.S., Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Investment banking at JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup didn’t look pretty in the fourth quarter, so now Wall Street is looking to Goldman Sachs for his perspective on this segment of the banking industry. Goldman, which announced its results Tuesday morning, posted earnings and revenue below expectations for the quarter, and the investment bank was a big culprit. “Our clear near-term objective is to realize the benefits of our strategic realignment which will strengthen our core businesses, evolve our platforms for growth and improve efficiency,” CEO David Solomon said in the earnings release. Morgan Stanley also reported.
3. China’s population is falling
Commuters at a subway station in Shanghai, China, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.
Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images
China’s population plummeted last year for the first time since the 1960s. Mainland China’s population fell by 850,000 to 1.41 billion, China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported, taking into account 9.56 million births and 10.41 million of deceased. The update comes days after China reported that 60,000 people, mostly elderly, have died from the coronavirus since early December, as the country eased its “zero Covid” policy. And while China has recorded stronger-than-expected GDP growth for 2022, the latest population figures indicate that worries about demand in the country could linger for years. China is also on the verge of losing its title as the most populous country in the world, with India on its heels.
4. Auto Industry Predictions
Ford employees produce the F-150 Lightning electric pickup on Dec. 13, 2022 at the automaker’s Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center (REVC).
Michael Wayland | CNBC
Here’s something for investors to “cut and save” for this year: 10 predictions for the auto industry from Cox Automotive. We won’t reveal much here, but if you’ve been following the activity, you might already have a good idea of where the predictions are headed. Expect some trends to persist this year, although others are about to reverse, particularly in the supply chain. “We’re trading a supply problem for a demand problem,” Cox chief economist Jonathan Smoke said.
5. Food and drink in Davos
Members of the US Congressional Delegation to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum
Brian Schwartz | CNBC
The World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, kicked off earlier this week, and influential figures from politics and business wasted no time getting together. CNBC’s Brian Schwartz and Hugh Son report business-friendly senses Joe Manchin, DW.Va., Chris Coons, D-Del. and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Arizona, along with several House lawmakers and Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, dined with dozens of business leaders Monday at the luxurious Schatzalp Hotel. Coons told CNBC about 50 CEOs would be at the luncheon, but did not name any. CNBC confirmed that Hewlett-Packard Enterprise CEO Antonio Neri was in attendance, as was Klaus Schwab, executive chairman of the World Economic Forum.
CNBC’s Alex Harring, Hugh Son, Evelyn Cheng, Michael Wayland and Brian Schwartz contributed to this report.
