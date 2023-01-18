What hospitals should think about when considering mergers

(In this video, Anu Singh of Kaufman Hall outlines key considerations in mergers. The story continues below.)

You need to undertake these kinds of discussions because you have thought about a multitude of potential revenue, expenses, capital, clinical, operational, site, intellectual capital, artificial intelligence, critical business intelligence . There must be so many reasons to undertake these steps, that it is such a compelling financial and strategic opportunity that the benefits far outweigh the risks of taking this step.

I think any organization that limits a partnership model valuation factor to one economic variable, whether revenue or expense, is likely to be fatally flawed, Singh said. health director.

Hospitals considering mergers or partnerships should not view these deals as a way to solve a single problem, such as gaining more clout with payers, said Anu Singh, managing director of partnerships, mergers and acquisitions at Kaufman Hall, a healthcare consulting firm.

Many hospitals are struggling financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while others are looking for partners to expand their healthcare capabilities. As healthcare leaders investigate such deals, what should they consider?

For strategic reasons or simply to survive, more hospitals and health systems should look closely at mergers, acquisitions or certain types of partnerships, analysts say.

Consider strategic plans

Hospitals should assess the prospects for mergers and acquisitions against their own strategic plans.

One of the things our clients are asking us the most right now is that we need you to rigorously assess our strategic plan and review its risk factors, he said. As if some of these assumptions don’t go our way, how exposed are we to this or that?

Organizations and leaders need to understand where they have competitive advantages and where they lag behind their peers. When systems fall short of a number of their strategic goals, it could be a sign that organizations should start to question whether continuing as an independent entity is the best way forward, Singh said.

However, there is no single metric that will indicate whether a hospital should find a partner, Singh said. These decisions are based on the organization’s strategic plan, market and competitive position.

The general advice is to look very carefully at your market and know what your core business is, Singh said. Develop a strategic plan around the execution of this main activity.

And if you’re starting to see that you’re not running that, you should have enough monitors and triggers, and maybe ranges of known operations or hits when you watch that, when you fall outside of that zone of comfort or of this safety zone, it is at this point that we increasingly have to think about partnership models.

Don’t be fooled by past successes

As providers review their strategic plans, healthcare leaders and boards need to understand that what has worked in the past won’t necessarily work in the future.

The most common mistake I see right now is assuming that the historic success of what got an organization to where it is today will stay in place well into the future, Singh said.

Drastic changes in the healthcare industry are forcing healthcare systems to develop new strategies.

I don’t think anyone should dust off their strategic plan and just say, Well, let’s just do the same thing over the next five to 10 years, Singh said. That’s probably the most critical flaw I see is that if you don’t carefully assess what’s happening in your market and how it’s moving, who can come and disrupt your market, who can align with or against you in your market, you are missing the potential of your market’s evolution.

In addition to losing competitive advantages by relying on outdated strategies, health systems can put themselves in trouble if they seek partners.

If you’re looking for the wrong things, you can turn to a strategic partner that gives you some of the capabilities and resources needed for your past success instead of your future success, Singh said.

Don’t wait too long

If it is clear that a hospital or system is struggling to compete on many levels and not succeeding in its core business, then leaders should consider mergers.

If it becomes clear that it is time to consider a merger or some other type of partnership, hospitals should not delay the inevitable.

Don’t wait so long that you don’t look like a healthy, viable business anymore, Singh said.

Healthcare systems that acquire hospitals spend a great deal of time and energy integrating successful organizations.

Some systems may be less interested in acquiring a distressed hospital, or they may lack the capabilities to turn around a troubled organization, Singh said.

Compete or collaborate?

Hospitals and healthcare systems are increasingly seeing rivals from non-traditional sources, including retailers.

VillageMD, backed by the Walgreens Boots Alliance, bought Summit Health-CityMD in an $8.9 billion deal in October is another indicator of the shifting healthcare landscape. VillageMD said it finalized the deal on January 5. In September, CVS Health announced the $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health, a network of physicians providing patient care at home. Amazon announced a $3.9 billion deal to buy primary care provider One Medical in July.

Retailers can be credible competitors to entry-level primary care, Singh said, but that doesn’t mean they necessarily pose a threat to hospitals and healthcare systems. Depending on systems and markets, there could be opportunities for collaboration, he said.

I don’t think it’s a one-sided truth that such primary care retail providers are either a competitor or a collaborator, Singh said. I think it’s going to have to be different. Or it may be somewhere between these two extremes for each health system, which will eventually have to interact with these segments.

I think there was a time when we said, this is all a threat, this is all a threat. I don’t know if that’s still the case, he added. I think organizations could reposition themselves to say this is another access to primary care. And maybe there is a way to collaborate with this organization.

Reset and be nimble

Hospitals should take a hard look at where they excel and where they could do better this year, said Ash Shehata, national health and life sciences industry leader at KPMG.

The underlying tone of the data we’re getting is that leaders are saying we need to reset to 23, Shehata said. health director in an interview earlier this month. And we really have to figure out what are the things that we want to keep? What are the things we want to change?

KPMG predicts that more hospitals will seek mergers in the coming year, especially as economic challenges become increasingly daunting for some vendors.

Healthcare leaders should talk early and often with their boards about their strategies for the coming year, Shehata said.

Do this in conjunction with your board leadership, Shehata said. Because we have a lot of board leaders who also ask very similar questions. And being able to exchange this dialogue, and talking about here are the options, here are the things that we looked at, and kind of giving this advice some insight into this journey, I think it’s really starting to put people behind the same energy for 23.

Healthcare leaders need to be nimble and not just make incremental changes, said Kevin Holloran, senior director and sector leader for the nonprofit healthcare group at Fitch Ratings.

Be open to change. Be quick to change, Holloran said in a December interview with health director. Think transformational, not incremental.