New York Fed finds relatively benign factors driving recent increase in discount window borrowing





NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) – The recent increase in borrowing from a central bank that has historically provided emergency credit is likely linked to liquidity management by smaller banks, a Federal Reserve report said on Tuesday. Bank of New York. Fed Research provided an update on a recent surge in borrowing from central banks’ discount window, which had left many analysts perplexed. The facility has long been the institutional safety valve for depository banks that need quick cash. For most of its history, the use of discount windows was seen as a sign of trouble and banks avoided it, but the Fed has tried in recent years to erase the stigma factor, with a uncertain impact. Over the past few months, borrowing at the discount window has increased from very low levels at the start of 2022 to a high of around $10 billion in late November. Utilization stood at just under $4 billion on Jan. 11, according to Fed data. All of these recent levels were only a shadow of the borrowing seen during recent crisis points, but they were higher than what was seen during the last period of relative economic calm. The New York Fed noted that in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, the peak in discount window borrowing that year was just $70 million. The New York Fed report suggested that higher borrowing is unlikely to be a sign of trouble. Instead, the bank said in its blog post that the recent jump in the use of discount windows is likely related to smaller banks seeing their liquidity squeezed due to the Fed’s work to reduce the size of their banks. its balance sheet. Another key element is the Fed’s actions to reduce the cost of discount window borrowing closer to market levels, while lending at longer tenors. We suggest that the lower rates and longer terms available under the main credit program, combined with lower reserve balances in the banking system, all contributed to this trend, according to the report. It will be interesting to see if this recent trend in [discount window] the borrowing will continue into the future or if there is a return to the historical pattern of operating the discount window. The report notes that smaller banks typically obtain short-term credit from entities like the Federal Home Loan Banks and this remains a popular source of liquidity. But changes to ensure that borrowing at the discount window occurs at the same level as the federal funds rate, central banks’ main monetary policy tool, have made it more attractive as a source of funding. . If some banks see a reduction in liquidity linked to the central bank’s ongoing work to reduce the size of its balance sheet, this could have implications for monetary policy. Some analysts already believe the Fed will have to slow down or halt the effort this year as changes in the financial system mean liquidity could tighten sooner than expected, threatening the Fed’s control over short-term interest rates. . Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Andrea Ricci Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

