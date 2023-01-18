Business
Twitter headquarters auction off office supplies, furniture and memorabiliaExBulletin
Noah Berger/AP
Do you need mid-century modern furniture, industrial kitchen equipment or audio visual systems? Or are you looking to brighten up your apartment with a giant bird neon sign?
Then you are in luck. The San Francisco of Twitter seat is auctioned “head office surplus assets” online for a fleeting 27 hours, giving potential lucky bidders the chance to bring home some of the struggling business.
Auction house Global Heritage Partners is hosting the de facto fire sale, which will close at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Wednesday and charges an 18% buyer’s premium.
The 631 lots include office supplies like projectors and massive whiteboards (in both old school and digital form)kitchen equipment from espresso machines to refrigerators (including a kegerator beer dispenser), a wide variety of chairs and sofas and various modern work staples such as an assortment power adapters and KN95 Masks en masse.
There are also a few Twitter-specific memorabilia, including a six-foot-tall “@” in the shape of planter sculpture filled with artificial flowers (with a high bid of $8,250), a blue neon sign in the form of the app’s bird logo ($22,500) and a smaller, more robust logo bird statue ($20,500).
Other notable items include a pizza oven ($10,000), one conference room sized booth ($7,250) and several individual soundproof telephone booths, high-end packs office chairs ($4,900) and sit-stand desks ($900) and two stationary bikes that double as charging stations ($2,400).
All in all, an eclectic assortment of products and a shocking sight to those who once used them.
“Weird to see the Twitter office put up for auction” tweeted Kevin Weil, the company’s former senior vice president of product. “Good memories of another era.”
Scott Budman, a tech and business reporter for NBC News, underline some familiar things: a table where he interviewed former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey got a $1,000 offer, the espresso machine where former editorial director Karen Wickre offered him coffee costs $1,700 .
“Good luck I guess,” he wrote.
Ross Dove, managing director of Heritage Global, the parent company of Heritage Global Partners, told the New York Times that more than 20,000 people have registered to bid online at most of the company’s auctions over the past 90 years and a fact he attributes to the public’s fascination with Twitter and Musk himself. He estimated that the auction would earn Twitter some $1.5 million.
The auction comes at a difficult time for the company, which has lost many key advertisers as well as employees to mass layoffs and resignations after Elon Musk took office in October and has since sought to reduce aggressively reduce costs and increase revenues.
Musk who announced his intention to step down as CEO said in december that the company was “no longer, like, on the fast track to bankruptcy”.
Yet its financial outlook remains cloudy, with New York Times reports that same month that Twitter had not paid rent for its San Francisco headquarters or global offices for weeks and was considering denying people severance packages. Employees also talked about selling usernames to make money, Hours reported Last week.
This month, Guinness World Records confirmed that Musk broke the record for the most money lost by an individual. It has lost between $180 billion and $200 billion since November 2021, largely due to the poor performance of Tesla shares in recent years.
Musk remains the world’s second-richest person and, as of this week, has been on trial for securities fraud over a series of 2018 tweets teasing a Tesla takeover that never happened.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/18/1149731084/twitter-office-supplies-auction-online
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Twitter headquarters auction off office supplies, furniture and memorabiliaExBulletin
- Men’s Lacrosse Tickets Now On Sale
- ‘It’s a game-changer’: Record $75 million gift makes campus hockey in St. Thomas a reality – The Rink Live
- Sanjay investigates “Havana Syndrome” Pt. 1
- How the Partygate investigation could give Boris Johnson a political comeback
- Arthur Ashe: How the former Australian Open champion influenced Nigerian tennis
- A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits eastern Indonesia, with no damage known
- These college football players will replace top stars who left early for the 2023 NFL Draft
- These microbes are known for the first time to be able to eat only viruses
- Regular Use of Vitamin D Supplements Associated with Lower Risk of Skin Cancer
- Ranji Trophy: Ignored for Aus testing, Sarfaraz still achieves a ton
- Effective telemedicine for managing developmental delay