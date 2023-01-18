Arkestro’s Supply Museum to debut at University of Arkansas





The Supply Chain Hall of Fame will host a new museum championing the past, present and future of supply BENTONVILLE, Ark. and SAN FRANCISCO, January 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ –The University of Arkansas and Arkestro today announced the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) Supply Chain Hall of Fame hosted by the Sam M. Walton College of Business at University of Arkansaswill be the first host of Arkestro Purchasing Museum . “For most businesses, securing the right materials, resources or services is a central part of an efficient and fully functional supply chain,” says Remko Van HoekProfessor of Supply Chain Management at University of Arkansas and Executive Director of the CSCMP Supply Chain Hall of Fame. “By spotlighting contributors to our profession in the CSCMP Supply Chain Hall of Fame, we hope to ignite the enthusiasm of current and future leaders as they tackle challenges, spur innovation and grow. continuous improvement. That’s why we’re thrilled to host Arkestro’s Purchasing Museum: it celebrates how today’s approaches stem from a storied history and great tradition dating back to antiquity and hopefully inspires efforts to advance the field.” The Arkestro Procurement Museum is an interactive, modular exhibit showcasing notable procurement professionals through the ages and reproductions of influential procurement documents and instruments from around the world. It chronicles the evolution of the procurement function from Babylon’s first goods receipt written in cuneiform to the invention of the general ledger and double-entry bookkeeping, finally concluding with the invention of ERP systems and the creation of the Internet. Launched in 2015 as a virtual hall before later opening as a physical hall in 2020, the Supply Chain Hall of Fame highlights the greatest supply chain innovations and achievements in leadership to date. Its goal is to energize the next generation of talent – ​​professionals and students – as they unleash their creativity and passion to pave the way for the supply chain of the future. “Sourcing is a vital part of supply chain management, which is of course crucial to the global economy. We are proud to partner with the University of Arkansas’ leading supply chain program to bring our Sourcing Museum into the CSCMP Supply Chain Hall of Fame,” says Edmond Zagorine, CEO of Arkestro. “For anyone interested in creating the future of the procurement and supply chain profession, we believe engaging with the past is essential.” About Arkestro

Arkestro is the leading predictive purchasing orchestration platform. Designed to amplify the impact of purchasing influence, Arkestro helps companies achieve 2-5x the cost savings attributed to daily purchasing and procurement cycles. Leading companies are leveraging Arkestro’s behavioral science, game theory, and machine learning to predict and gain value faster across every addressable spend category. Learn more about arkestro.com About University of Arkansas

As Arkansas’ flagship institution, the University of Arkansas (U of A) offers an internationally competitive education in more than 200 academic programs. Founded in 1871, the U of A contributes more than $2.2 billion to Arkansas’ economy through the teaching of new knowledge and skills, entrepreneurship and employment development, discovery through research and creative activity while providing training in professional disciplines. The Carnegie Foundation ranks the U of A among the few American colleges and universities with the highest level of research activity. US News and World Report ranks the U of A among the top public universities in the nation. Find out how the U of A is working to build a better world in Arkansas Research News. SOURCEArkestro

