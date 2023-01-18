U.S. businesses pessimistic about economic growth this year, Fed survey finds





Jan 18 (Reuters) – There were encouraging signs U.S. inflationary pressures and labor shortages were easing, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday, but economic activity has been tepid as central bank actions weigh on growth. Five of the Fed’s districts reported mild or modest increases in overall economic activity in recent weeks, while six noted no change or slight declines from the previous reporting period, and one a cited a significant drop, the U.S. central bank said. The Fed released its latest survey of the health of the economy based on business contacts across the country after a recent slew of data raised hopes that too-high inflation is on a sustainable trajectory at the declining, with wage increases moderating and the rush to available workers somewhat abated. But that comes with the cost of such action as the Fed attempts to rein in demand across the economy. “Overall, contacts generally expected weak growth in the coming months,” the Fed said in its survey, known as the “Beige Book,” which was conducted in its 12 districts so far. to January 9. U.S. retail sales fell the most in a year in December, government data showed earlier on Wednesday, putting consumer spending and the economy as a whole on a weaker growth path in the future. approaching 2023. The Fed has raised interest rates over the past year at the fastest pace in 40 years to reduce persistently high inflation, but with progress finally being made, policymakers are increasingly confident that they will reach a break point this spring with the key rate around 5%. The Fed’s benchmark overnight lending rate is currently in a target range of 4.25% to 4.50% and investors expect the central bank to raise its benchmark rate by a quarter percentage points at the end of its next two-day meeting from January 31 to February 31. . 1. But there was more positive news on inflation. Many Fed districts said the pace of increases had slowed compared to recent reporting periods, while nearly half of all districts reported that wage pressures had eased. “Overall, contacts across districts said they expect future price growth to moderate further in the coming year,” according to the report. That said, “while some districts noted that labor availability had increased, businesses continued to report difficulty filling vacancies,” the report noted. Inflation remains near three times the central bank’s 2% target rate, according to the Fed’s preferred measure, while job creations in the United States fell less than expected in November, the labor market remaining tense. Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

