London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) is a favorite among institutional investors who own 54%

Significantly high institutional ownership implies that London Stock Exchange Group share prices are sensitive to their trading actions.

The top 10 shareholders hold 51% of the company

Property search with analyst forecasts provide insight into a stock’s opportunities

Each investor in London Stock Exchange Group plc ( LON:LSEG) should know the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions hold the lion’s share of the business with 54% ownership. That is, the group will benefit the most if the stock goes up (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Since institutions have access to huge amounts of capital, their movements in the market tend to come under scrutiny from retail or individual investors. Therefore, a large amount of institutional money invested in a company is generally considered a positive attribute.

In the table below we zoom in on the different ownership groups of the London Stock Exchange Group.

What does institutional ownership tell us about the London Stock Exchange Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that London Stock Exchange Group has institutional investors; and they own a good part of the shares of the company. This suggests some credibility with professional investors. But we cannot rely solely on this fact since institutions sometimes make bad investments, like everyone else. When multiple institutions hold a stock, there is always a risk that they are in a “crowded trade”. When such a transaction goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to quickly sell shares. This risk is higher in a company with no history of growth. You can see the London Stock Exchange Group’s historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to tell.

Institutional investors own more than 50% of the company, so together they can probably heavily influence board decisions. The London Stock Exchange Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Refinitiv US Holdings Inc. is the largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder owns approximately 6.1% of the outstanding shares, followed by 5.0% ownership by the third largest shareholder.

We also observed that the top 10 shareholders represent more than half of the share register, with some small shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to some extent.

While studying the institutional ownership of a company can add value to your research, it is also recommended that you research analyst recommendations to better understand a stock’s expected performance. A number of analysts cover the stock, so you can look at growth forecasts quite easily.

Insider ownership of the London Stock Exchange Group

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The management of the company runs the company, but the CEO will answer to the board of directors, even if he is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, there are times when it is more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders hold less than 1% of London Stock Exchange Group plc in their own name. We note, however, that insiders may have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Being so large, we wouldn’t expect insiders to own a large portion of the shares. Together they own 5.9 million shares. It’s always good to see at least one insider property, but it might be worth checking out if these insiders sold.

General public property

The general public, including retail investors, owns 17% of the company’s capital and therefore cannot be easily ignored. While that size of ownership might not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favor, they can still have a collective impact on company policies.

Private equity ownership

With a 6.1% stake, private equity firms could influence the London Stock Exchange Group’s board. This might appeal to some, because private equity is sometimes an activist who holds management accountable. But other times, the private equity sells off, after taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that private companies hold 22% of the issued shares. It might be worth exploring this further. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in any of these private companies, this should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next steps:

I find it very interesting to see who exactly owns a company. But to really get insight, we also need to consider other information.

NB: The figures in this article are calculated using trailing twelve month data, which refers to the 12 month period ending on the last day of the month the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the full year.

