Business
London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) is a favorite among institutional investors who own 54%
key ideas
- Significantly high institutional ownership implies that London Stock Exchange Group share prices are sensitive to their trading actions.
- The top 10 shareholders hold 51% of the company
- Property search with analyst forecasts provide insight into a stock’s opportunities
Each investor in London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) should know the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that institutions hold the lion’s share of the business with 54% ownership. That is, the group will benefit the most if the stock goes up (or lose the most if there is a downturn).
Since institutions have access to huge amounts of capital, their movements in the market tend to come under scrutiny from retail or individual investors. Therefore, a large amount of institutional money invested in a company is generally considered a positive attribute.
In the table below we zoom in on the different ownership groups of the London Stock Exchange Group.
Check out our latest analysis for London Stock Exchange Group
What does institutional ownership tell us about the London Stock Exchange Group?
Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.
We can see that London Stock Exchange Group has institutional investors; and they own a good part of the shares of the company. This suggests some credibility with professional investors. But we cannot rely solely on this fact since institutions sometimes make bad investments, like everyone else. When multiple institutions hold a stock, there is always a risk that they are in a “crowded trade”. When such a transaction goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to quickly sell shares. This risk is higher in a company with no history of growth. You can see the London Stock Exchange Group’s historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there’s always more to tell.
Institutional investors own more than 50% of the company, so together they can probably heavily influence board decisions. The London Stock Exchange Group is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Refinitiv US Holdings Inc. is the largest shareholder with 22% of shares outstanding. For context, the second largest shareholder owns approximately 6.1% of the outstanding shares, followed by 5.0% ownership by the third largest shareholder.
We also observed that the top 10 shareholders represent more than half of the share register, with some small shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to some extent.
While studying the institutional ownership of a company can add value to your research, it is also recommended that you research analyst recommendations to better understand a stock’s expected performance. A number of analysts cover the stock, so you can look at growth forecasts quite easily.
Insider ownership of the London Stock Exchange Group
While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The management of the company runs the company, but the CEO will answer to the board of directors, even if he is a member of it.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, there are times when it is more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our data suggests that insiders hold less than 1% of London Stock Exchange Group plc in their own name. We note, however, that insiders may have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Being so large, we wouldn’t expect insiders to own a large portion of the shares. Together they own 5.9 million shares. It’s always good to see at least one insider property, but it might be worth checking out if these insiders sold.
General public property
The general public, including retail investors, owns 17% of the company’s capital and therefore cannot be easily ignored. While that size of ownership might not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favor, they can still have a collective impact on company policies.
Private equity ownership
With a 6.1% stake, private equity firms could influence the London Stock Exchange Group’s board. This might appeal to some, because private equity is sometimes an activist who holds management accountable. But other times, the private equity sells off, after taking the company public.
Private Company Ownership
We can see that private companies hold 22% of the issued shares. It might be worth exploring this further. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in any of these private companies, this should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.
Next steps:
I find it very interesting to see who exactly owns a company. But to really get insight, we also need to consider other information.
I like to dive deeper on the performance of a company in the past. You can access that interactive chart past earnings, income and cash flow, free of charge.
Ultimately the future is the most important. You can access this free analyst forecast report for the company.
NB: The figures in this article are calculated using trailing twelve month data, which refers to the 12 month period ending on the last day of the month the financial statements are dated. This may not be consistent with the annual report figures for the full year.
Valuation is complex, but we help make it simple.
Find out if London Stock Exchange Group is potentially overvalued or undervalued by viewing our full analysis, which includes fair value estimates, risks and warnings, dividends, insider trading and financial health.
See the free analysis
Feedback on this article? Concerned about content? Get in touch with us directly. You can also email the editorial team (at) Simplywallst.com.
This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell stocks and does not take into account your objectives or financial situation. Our goal is to bring you targeted long-term analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price-sensitive companies or qualitative materials. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.
|
Sources
2/ https://simplywall.st/stocks/gb/diversified-financials/lse-lseg/london-stock-exchange-group-shares/news/london-stock-exchange-group-plc-lonlseg-is-a-favorite-amongs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) is a favorite among institutional investors who own 54%
- Over 260 flights canceled at Denver International Airport, dozens more delayed
- Trump allies win seats on House Oversight Committee, mirroring GOP priorities
- AI Trends for 2023 – The UK targets innovation rather than regulation of the AI sector.Mofotech
- Saving a life, granting a last wish: 5 times Bollywood celebrities have captured the hearts of fans around the world – News
- Need to move a top winger from one of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams?
- Value Opportunities in International Investments
- Xi Jinping: China faces difficult obstacles amid COVID-19 crisis
- Lavrov hails Moscow-Beijing ties, accuses US of provocations | Russia–Ukraine War
- Marriott International announces instant booking solution for meetings and events with groups360
- The eruption of the Tonga volcano was felt on the other side of the world at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean – BBC News
- The Turkish president evokes May 14 for the elections