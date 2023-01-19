Investing in the stock market could turn your $10,000 into $160,000. Here’s how.

You have probably seen a lot of scams on the internet during your day. Scammers always comment how you can “earn $1000 today from home” under social media posts. But I’m here to tell you that you can legitimately turn a $10,000 investment into $160,000 with the stock market.

No, it will not happen in a day or a week, or even a year. But ROI breaks down into simple math, an equation where you can control the variables. Understand how wealth building works and you’ll have the tools to build the financial future you’ve always dreamed of.

Multiple paths to the same destination

Building wealth is a personal journey, which means the right path for you might not be right for someone else. Someone who is more experienced or confident enough can choose individual stocks, while someone who doesn’t want to spend time tracking companies can opt for index funds and ETFs. Of course, you can also combine the two – a portfolio can have a fund base with complementary stocks to add more upside potential (or perhaps dividends for income investors as another example).

The stock market has historically averaged annual returns of around 10%, although results can vary significantly from year to year. The S&P500 is an index of 500 of the largest and most influential companies in the United States and a benchmark for the broader stock market. Several funds mimic the S&P 500 and will give you returns that mirror the index. These are great ways to participate in the stock market without getting too deep into the weeds. A fund like Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (FLIGHT -1.62%) is a great example.

Individual stocks can give you more potential in exchange for taking on more risk. Remember that an index like the S&P 500 represents hundreds of stocks, while picking individual stocks means that each one can have a much bigger impact on your portfolio returns (good or bad). It’s always a good idea to diversify your portfolio by holding at least 25 stocks, but be careful not to over-diversify your investments. Know your risk tolerance to ensure you choose the right investment strategy.

Understanding the math of wealth creation

Math can be as simple or as complicated as you make it. One of my favorite (and simple) rules is the rule of 72. It states that if you divide the number 72 by a growth rate, the result will tell you approximately how long it will take to double a number. For example, imagine that you invest $10,000. If this investment increases by 10% per year, your $10,000 will reach $20,000 after 7.2 years (72 divided by 10). Remember that the market has average annual returns of 10%, so this is a rough baseline for what you can expect from an S&P 500 index fund.

Increasing from $10,000 to $160,000 would mean that your investment has doubled, which would take just over 28 years, using the calculations in the example above. You can play with the inputs to adjust your investment strategy. Is 28 years too long? Generating annual returns of 20% would double your money every 3.6 years, bringing you to $160,000 in just over 14 years.

It all comes down to how much you invest, how quickly your investment grows, and how much time you give to compounding to do the heavy lifting. Again, you want to build this around a strategy that works for you. There is no free lunch – higher rates of return generally mean more risk. Seeking 20% ​​annual returns will naturally involve taking on more risk. However, it’s not all about risk. Investing more (a larger starting number) or starting earlier (more time to dial) can help your efforts.

There will be volatility

It sounds simple enough, but your returns probably won’t be. The reality is that you cannot escape stock market volatility. A stock’s fundamentals (growth, financials, execution) will have a lot to say about a stock’s price performance in the long term, but fear and greed can steer the boat in the short term. I like to say that the market acts as a daily montage of instinctive reactions. So you might average 10% over time, but it might look like a 20% loss this year, a 40% gain the next year, and so on.

How do you handle this? Take a long-term view and invest money that you know you won’t need for several years. Having a solid financial base can help with this. Be sure to pay off things like credit cards or other high interest debt before you put your money to work in the stock market. If you prepare yourself financially, think of a strategy, and embrace the bumps in the road, you’ll be in a great position to get where you’re trying to go.