enCore Energy Announces Approval of Listing on US Stock Exchange NYSE

Corpus Christi, Texas, January 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – enCore Energy Corp. (“bis“or the”Company“) (TSXV: EU) (OTCQB: ENCUF) today announced that its common stock (the “Common Stock”) has been approved for listing and trading on the NYSE American. The Company expects its common stock to begin trading at the open of trading on the NYSE American on January 23, 2023 under the symbol “EU” and will be removed from the OTCQX.

The common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V) under the symbol “EU“.

William M. SheriffenCore Energy’s Executive Chairman said, “Listing on the US NYSE, part of the world’s most prestigious group of stock exchanges, is a major achievement for the company. This listing provides access to the largest and most liquid stock market in the world while increasing our exposure to a much larger and more diverse audience of institutional and retail investors. enCore Energy, which owns 100% of its uranium production assets in United States, is dedicated to providing the US nuclear utility market with much-needed domestically produced uranium and reducing dependence on foreign energy sources. This listing is recognition of our progress as we will continue to focus on creating exceptional value for our shareholders and customers.”

About enCore Energy Corp.

enCore Energy is the most diversified in-situ uranium development company in the world. United States and recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium project (the “Transaction”). The transaction will further position Core as a leading U.S. SRI uranium company with the proven management expertise required to advance multiple production opportunities within its portfolio. enCore aims to become the next producer of uranium from its licensed and formerly producing South Texas Rosita processing plant by 2023. South DakotaThe Dewey-Burdock project and the Wyoming Gas Hills project offer medium-term production opportunities, with New Mexico uranium resource endowments offering long-term opportunities. The enCore team is led by industry experts with in-depth knowledge and experience of all aspects of ISR uranium operations and the nuclear fuel cycle. enCore is committed to engaging and working with local communities and Indigenous governments to create positive impact from business developments.

