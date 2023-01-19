5 things to know before the stock market opens on Wednesday January 18





The Goldman Sachs booth is seen at the New York Stock Exchange during the morning trading session on January 17, 2023 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. Goldman weighs in on the Dow Jones The Nasdaq picked up another win on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 slipped slightly. But it was a particularly difficult day for the Dow as a component Goldman Sachs fell more than 6% after posting its worst shortfall in a decade. Major banks reported mixed results, making it hard to know what to expect as the earnings season continues. “This is a really pivotal earnings season in terms of whether or not companies can weather the storm and how long they can weather it,” SoFi’s Liz Young said on CNBC’s “Closing Bell: Overtime.” . Investors chew on more data on Wednesday, as the Producer Price Index, a measure of wholesale inflation, comes out. Read live market updates here. 2. Fares, increased demand United A ground crew member directs a United Airlines plane to a gate in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Aristide Economopoulos | Bloomberg | Getty Images It’s become a common theme for airlines: Airfares are high, but travelers are still paying. United Airlines on Tuesday reported quarterly earnings and revenue that easily exceeded Wall Street expectations, while outperforming its fourth quarter in 2019, just before the pandemic hit travel. Carriers are still struggling with labor shortages and tighter aircraft supplies, not to mention rising fuel and material costs, but people are eager to fly and that has overshadowed everything else. . United see the trend continuing, providing a stronger than expected outlook for the start of 2023. 3. Kegerators for sale Elon Musk’s Twitter page seen on mobile with his poll to step down as Twitter CEO jonathan raa | Nurphoto | Getty Images Cash-strapped Twitter is practically looking to change the couch cushions because it would struggle to pay the rent. Amid reports of significantly lower ad revenue, the social media company is resort to auctioning items from its San Francisco headquarters. The company sells kegerators, espresso machines, televisions, oversized neon versions of its logo, pizza ovens and more. CEO Elon Musk, who took over Twitter last fall, faced an exodus of advertisers and employees as he allowed banned users back on the platform while seeking dramatic cost cuts. 4. Demand for mortgages is increasing A ‘For Sale’ sign is displayed in front of a single family home on October 27, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images Weekly demand for home loans has soared after rates fell slightly, showing how sensitive the market is to rate movements. Overall demand rose 28% last week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, as the interest rate on the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose from 6.42% to 6.23%. True, a year ago the rate was 3.64% and there was much higher demand for purchases and refinancing. The new supply isn’t moving in the market either, so affordability will likely remain an issue for homebuyers for the immediate future. 5. Death of the Ukrainian Interior Minister Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine. Image Alliance | Image Alliance | Getty Images More than a dozen people died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday near Kyiv, including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi and other senior officials in his department. Several people on the ground and in the helicopter died in the town of Brovary. Three children were reportedly among the dead. The news comes as the war between Ukraine and Russia drags on and Russian President Vladimir Putin looks set to announce a new offensive. Read Live War Updates here. CNBC’s Sarah Min, Leslie Josephs, Jonathan Vanian, Diana Olick and Holly Ellyatt contributed to this report. Track market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/18/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-wednesday-january-18.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos