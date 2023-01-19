Business
Stocks fall after retail data, PPI, Fedspeak
US stocks fell on Wednesday after the government’s monthly retail sales report showed a slowdown in consumer spending activity, while a reading on wholesale inflation showed a drop in prices.
Wall Street also continued to scan corporate financial updates for signs of an earnings slump that many analysts have warned of.
The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 1.6% after reversing gains earlier in the day, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) lost 600 points, or 1.2%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) decreased by 1.2%. The Dow Jones had its worst day of 2023, while the Nasdaq’s losses ended a seven-day winning streak.
Wall Street navigated a slew of data, corporate earnings signals and Fedspeak on Wednesday. President of the St. Louis Fed James Bullard said on Wednesday that he and his colleagues should move interest rates above 5% “as quickly as possible” to rein in inflation before pausing the current hike cycle.
“Why not go where we’re supposed to go?” he told The Wall Street Journal’s Nick Timiraos during a live Q&A event. “Why drop out? »
Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.
‘President Powell is up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters,’ Fed says said in a press release. “Following advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he is working remotely while isolating at home.”
On the economic data front, the Commerce Department said Wednesday that U.S. retail sales fell 1.1% last month, while November’s reading was also revised lower. Economists had expected a decline of 0.8% in December.
Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI), which measures inflation at the wholesale level, fell 0.5% last month, the biggest drop since the start of the pandemic. . The overall PPI rose to an annual level of 6.2%, down significantly from the year-over-year reading of 7.3% in November. The print comes a week after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation falling to 6.5%.
In business news, Microsoft (MSFT) said wednesday that’s all lay off 10,000 workers as part of a cost reduction effort. Layoffs affect approximately 4.5% of the company’s 221,000 employees. Microsoft shares closed down 1.9%.
PNC Financial Shares (ANC) fell 6% after the bank’s quarterly results showed a $408 million provision for credit losses or rainy day funds in case an economic downturn prevents consumers from repaying their loans.
United Airlines (LAU) the stock fell 5% after climbing earlier in the session, even as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the last three months of 2022 and an upbeat outlook for the new year.
Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) fell 3.3% following a demotion from Morgan Stanley to Equal-Weight from Overweight.
Modern (mrna) shares rose more than 3% after the biotech company said results from a late-stage clinical trial for its RSV vaccine were effective and it would seek Food and Drug approval Administration by mid-year.
Investors are approaching the heart of what is shaping up to be a tough fourth quarter earnings season. Analysts have lowered their earnings growth forecasts. The S&P 500 is expected to post a 3.9% year-over-year earnings decline in the fourth quarter, according to data from FactSet Research the first year-over-year drop in revenue reported by the index since the end of 2020 if it materializes.
DataTrek’s Nicholas Colas notes that while the S&P’s short-term sequential earnings declines resemble those that preceded the last four recessions, there is not enough evidence at this point to support an economic slowdown or a significant drop in earnings. business results.
“What we don’t have yet is visibility on the catalyst that will lead to the next round of larger negative quarterly comparisons,” Colas said.
“Yes, the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy of last year could still bite the US economy in 2023 and depress corporate earnings,” he added. “At this time, however, there are not enough economic data points to argue for a 2023 recession and/or a substantial decline in corporate earnings.”
Investors were also watching for a crucial central bank move overseas early Wednesday. The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged, keeping its interest rates ultra-low and capping its bond yield, contrary to market expectations. The yen fell against the dollar after the result.
In commodity markets, oil halted a recent streak of gains. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 1.2% to near $79 a barrel.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
Click here for the latest stock market trends from the Yahoo Finance platform
Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events moving stocks
Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance
Download the Yahoo Finance app to Apple or android
Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, instagram, Flipboard, LinkedInand Youtube
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-january-18-2023-113839266.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Stocks fall after retail data, PPI, Fedspeak
- Actor Julian Sands disappeared after hiking in California mountains
- Decades-old animal (and human) learning models ignited
- edit | 28 Years After The Great Hanshin Awaji Earthquake, Lesson Learned To ‘Help Each Other’
- has China’s new tennis superstar arrived?
- Iran FM optimistic about the opening of talks between Ankara and Damascus
- Will Bollywood TV mogul Ekta Kapoor announce a sequel to his next big movie?
- Grill Mask: Use CEO’s Tweets, Peel Thin Against Him, Trial Expert Says
- Is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg finally ready to indict Donald Trump?
- PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 today
- Despite strong turnover, UK online car market Cazoo has cut sales expectations.
- The 6 Best Little Black Dress Styles If You’re Over 60