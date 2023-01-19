Stocks fall after retail data, PPI, Fedspeak

US stocks fell on Wednesday after the government’s monthly retail sales report showed a slowdown in consumer spending activity, while a reading on wholesale inflation showed a drop in prices.

Wall Street also continued to scan corporate financial updates for signs of an earnings slump that many analysts have warned of.

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 1.6% after reversing gains earlier in the day, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^ DJI) lost 600 points, or 1.2%. The technology-intensive Nasdaq composite (^IXIC) decreased by 1.2%. The Dow Jones had its worst day of 2023, while the Nasdaq’s losses ended a seven-day winning streak.

Wall Street navigated a slew of data, corporate earnings signals and Fedspeak on Wednesday. President of the St. Louis Fed James Bullard said on Wednesday that he and his colleagues should move interest rates above 5% “as quickly as possible” to rein in inflation before pausing the current hike cycle.

“Why not go where we’re supposed to go?” he told The Wall Street Journal’s Nick Timiraos during a live Q&A event. “Why drop out? »

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms.

‘President Powell is up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters,’ Fed says said in a press release. “Following advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he is working remotely while isolating at home.”

On the economic data front, the Commerce Department said Wednesday that U.S. retail sales fell 1.1% last month, while November’s reading was also revised lower. Economists had expected a decline of 0.8% in December.

Meanwhile, the producer price index (PPI), which measures inflation at the wholesale level, fell 0.5% last month, the biggest drop since the start of the pandemic. . The overall PPI rose to an annual level of 6.2%, down significantly from the year-over-year reading of 7.3% in November. The print comes a week after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation falling to 6.5%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 17: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

In business news, Microsoft (MSFT) said wednesday that’s all lay off 10,000 workers as part of a cost reduction effort. Layoffs affect approximately 4.5% of the company’s 221,000 employees. Microsoft shares closed down 1.9%.

PNC Financial Shares (ANC) fell 6% after the bank’s quarterly results showed a $408 million provision for credit losses or rainy day funds in case an economic downturn prevents consumers from repaying their loans.

United Airlines (LAU) the stock fell 5% after climbing earlier in the session, even as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the last three months of 2022 and an upbeat outlook for the new year.

Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) fell 3.3% following a demotion from Morgan Stanley to Equal-Weight from Overweight.

Modern (mrna) shares rose more than 3% after the biotech company said results from a late-stage clinical trial for its RSV vaccine were effective and it would seek Food and Drug approval Administration by mid-year.

Investors are approaching the heart of what is shaping up to be a tough fourth quarter earnings season. Analysts have lowered their earnings growth forecasts. The S&P 500 is expected to post a 3.9% year-over-year earnings decline in the fourth quarter, according to data from FactSet Research the first year-over-year drop in revenue reported by the index since the end of 2020 if it materializes.

DataTrek’s Nicholas Colas notes that while the S&P’s short-term sequential earnings declines resemble those that preceded the last four recessions, there is not enough evidence at this point to support an economic slowdown or a significant drop in earnings. business results.

“What we don’t have yet is visibility on the catalyst that will lead to the next round of larger negative quarterly comparisons,” Colas said.

“Yes, the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy of last year could still bite the US economy in 2023 and depress corporate earnings,” he added. “At this time, however, there are not enough economic data points to argue for a 2023 recession and/or a substantial decline in corporate earnings.”

Investors were also watching for a crucial central bank move overseas early Wednesday. The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy unchanged, keeping its interest rates ultra-low and capping its bond yield, contrary to market expectations. The yen fell against the dollar after the result.

In commodity markets, oil halted a recent streak of gains. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 1.2% to near $79 a barrel.

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

