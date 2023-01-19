UW student team, one of seven, to progress in NASA design challenge | News





January 18, 2023 Members of the UW Space Rangers are, from left, Abigail Hobbs, Garrett Post, Isaac Siurek, Nicholas Shields, Daniel Wisler, Tyler Brewer and Austen Williamson. Under a NASA competition, the team designed and built the Lunar Lasso, a device capable of installing a zip tie during extravehicular activity in microgravity. (Photo by Abigail Hobbs) A team of students from the University of Wyoming is one of seven student teams selected to advance to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) Engineering Design Challenge. Seven undergraduate students from the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed the UW Space Rangers, designed and built the Lunar Lasso, a device capable of installing a zip tie during extravehicular activity in microgravity. The team members are Garrett Post, of Alpine; Austen Williamson and Daniel Wisler, both of Cheyenne; Isaac Siurek, of Broomfield, Colorado; Abigail Hobbs, of Denver, Colorado; and Tyler Brewer and Nicholas Shields, of Littleton, Colorado. “The students did an amazing job of putting together a very detailed and thorough proposal, and I’m delighted that their efforts and design have been recognized,” says Kari Strube, assistant lecturer in mechanical engineering and advisor to the team. “To be one of seven teams accepted to continue nationally is a huge accomplishment. I’m sure our UW team will continue to make us proud. Micro-g NExT encourages undergraduate students to design, build, and test a tool or device that addresses an authentic, current space exploration challenge. Experience includes hands-on engineering design, test operations, and public outreach. Micro-g NExT provides a unique opportunity for students to contribute to NASA missions, as design challenges are identified by NASA engineers as necessary in space exploration missions. “Designing the Lunar Lasso was a daunting task given our fast schedule, but we all put in many hours to come up with a workable design,” says Siurek. “Once we had a good plan, all we had to do was create the 3D models of each component, which took almost a week. Overall it was a very fun experience. This year’s challenges focused on astronaut training, Orion crew safety, the International Space Station and operations on the lunar surface. The UW Space Rangers participated in the third challenge. The objective was to design and manufacture a device for installing a clamp during extravehicular activity in microgravity. “Our team spent several days brainstorming designs together. There have been many, many iterations along the way, but we believe each improves our device,” says Hobbs. “Watching the Lunar Lasso become real as we starting to prototype was an amazing experience and gave us a real-world application.” A zipper mechanism in space is mission critical. “Astronaut safety is a top priority for NASA,” Williamson said. “The current method used to secure cables on the International Space Station has caused safety concerns as it is a tiring process leaving sharp exposed metal that could puncture a space suit. Our mission is to develop and present NASA a device that will simplify cable management during extravehicular activities on the International Space Station. The Lunar Lasso will be delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston in early May. Micro-g NExT coordinators and NASA staff will review the UW team’s device as well as devices from other selected teams. In May, the UW team will participate in a test readiness review before heading to Houston to have their project tested by professional divers in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, an environment of simulated microgravity. “I’m very excited about Phase 2 of the challenge,” Post says. “The UW Space Rangers team is full of hardworking and creative spirits and while we still have a lot of work to do, I am confident that we will succeed in creating a functional and innovative device. We are all delighted to have the opportunity to test our design at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory, and it will surely be unforgettable. To learn more about NASA’s Micro-g NExT Challenge, visit https://microgravityuniversity.jsc.nasa.gov/about-micro-g-next.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.uwyo.edu/uw/news/2023/01/uw-student-team-one-of-seven-to-advance-in-nasa-design-challenge.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos