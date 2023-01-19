Stock market: where foreign investors’ money goes

SHANGHAI : In less than three weeks of 2023, foreign purchases of Chinese stocks have surpassed last year’s total as investors bet on the country’s rapid recovery from the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Foreign funds bought large-cap blue chips of consumer staples from financial companies at a record pace, fearing they would miss out on gains and lag their peers.

They have bought a net 91.2 billion yuan ($13.45 billion) of Chinese stocks through the Stock Connect program so far in 2023, compared to a total of 90 billion they bought in 2022 The amount invested during the 11-day buying sequence was also the largest monthly. registered influx.

The entries follow China’s easing of its zero COVID strategy in December, a policy that undermined consumption and production.

Until January 17 this year, foreign investors had bought battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd for 7.2 billion yuan ($1.06 billion) – the stock that attracted the biggest inflow. net, according to Reuters calculations of exchange data.

They also bought 7.1 billion yuan net from Ping An Insurance Group and 6.4 billion yuan net from alcohol producer Kweichow Moutai Co, respectively.

“Buying these index heavyweights shows foreign investors’ confidence in China’s economic recovery this year,” said Daisy Li, fund manager at EFG Asset Management.

Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities, said foreign funds tend to invest in large-cap Chinese companies, which are relatively stable and attractively valued.

The rapid appreciation of the Chinese currency has also attracted foreign capital to Chinese assets, added EFG’s Li. The Chinese yuan has gained around 2% against the greenback so far this year.

The benchmark CSI 300 is up about 7% so far in 2023, and 18% more than at the end of October, a recent low.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index has climbed almost 50% since October.

“Some foreign investors are catching up by acquiring Chinese A-shares, which are lagging Hong Kong’s strong recovery,” said Xia Chun, chief economist at wealth manager Yintech Investment Holdings.

International banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, have raised their growth forecasts for China to at least 5.5% in 2023, expecting a robust post-pandemic recovery.

“Foreign inflows have become the main additional fund for the Chinese stock market since November, playing an important role in the performance and style of A-shares,” said analysts at Industrial Securities, who expect about 300 billion. yuan of net inflow in 2023. ($1 = 6.7795 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jason Xue and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Samuel Shen; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan)

Know your inner investor

Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Pass the contest

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Topics