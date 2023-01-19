Isprava funding: Isprava raises nearly Rs 200 cr from Symphony International, listed on the London Stock Exchange





The Isprava Group, developer of luxury holiday homes backed by Nadir Godrej, Anand Piramal and the Dabur Indias Burman family, has raised nearly Rs 200 crore in a financing round led by Symphony International Holdings, listed on the Stock Exchange of London. The Asia-Pacific-focused strategic investment firm is known for investing in companies like Apollo Hospitals, Blue Dart and Strides Pharmaceuticals. With this round of enterprise-level financing, the two brands of the Isprava Group, including Isprava and Lohono Stays, will use the funds to increase their presence in India and other key countries. “Isprava and Lohono Stays have led the effort in creating a huge market for luxury homes and vacation rental properties in India. With the clear trend of ambitious lifestyle choices among the growing population affluent, the Isprava Group is perfectly positioned to meet this growing demand for non-urban luxury homes, Anil Thadani, president of Symphony Asia, told ET. The funding will also be used to develop and expand the current brand portfolio, technology and product development, while strengthening strategic alliances that will drive growth. Isprava and Lohono Stays have grown exponentially in recent years. We’ve grown 104% year over year since 2017-18. Symphony’s experience in building remarkable businesses will help us further delight our customers and build world-class brands, Nibhrant Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Isprava Group. The Symphony team has made major investments in some of the world’s leading real estate and branded hotel companies and are known as the founding investors of Aman Resorts and the Minor Group, which now includes brands like Anantara and Avani, among others. . The demand for luxury homes in non-urban areas has multiplied over the past three years. Consumers have realized and reacted to the need to own luxury homes in non-urban areas so that their families can lead a cleaner and better life, said Dhimaan Shah, Co-founder and COO of Isprava Group. According to him, as the number of Indian HNIs grows, Isprava and Lohono Stays will further cement their leadership position by meeting this massive demand. Following this alliance with Symphony International, the company seeks to significantly develop its business and double its presence in the real estate and hospitality segment. We are delighted to partner with Symphony at such a crucial phase in Isprava’s growth. This is truly a game-changing event in our journey to make Isprava & Lohono the ultimate brands for luxury homes and hospitality in India. We look forward to building a world-class business with Symphony in the years to come,” said Rohan Lamba, co-founder and director of Isprava Group. The Isprava Group is India’s leading developer of non-urban luxury homes. Over the past 6 years, Isprava has delivered over 160 houses and an additional 270 houses at various stages of construction in places such as Goa, Alibaug, Kasauli and the Nilgiris. The luxury villas under construction will be delivered within the next 24 months. Group hospitality company, Lohono Stays, is the fastest growing brand in the luxury homestay rental market. Lohono Stays offers ultra-luxury, fully-serviced homes for rent and currently has over 200 properties in India, which will grow to around 450 over the next 15 months. The portfolio also includes 250 properties in Southeast Asia, including Bali, Phuket, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and this will grow to 300 over this period.

