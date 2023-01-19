Lightyear integrates Quartr’s stock data API on its European low-cost brokerage





“We are delighted to partner with Quartr and bring revenue calls, reports and transcripts to the Lightyear app for our customers across Europe.” Quartr continues to move forward in its mission of bringing the financial community together by signing an API agreement with Lightyear, a London-based online brokerage with clients in 20 countries across Europe. The integration allows Lightyear’s customers to find crucial information such as earnings calls, accompanying documents, reports and slides directly through its online brokerage platform, giving investors a solid foundation to take informed investment decisions. “Our API will create a lot of value for online investors and brokers around the world” Sami Osman, CEO and co-founder of Quartr, said: “We are very pleased to announce this Europe-focused partnership with Lightyear just one week after signing an agreement with Sweden’s largest online broker. . We are confident that our API will create a lot of value for online investors and brokers around the world, and especially for public companies, as it allows them to bring their stocks to a much wider audience.” Mihkel Aamer, CTO & Co-Founder of Lightyear, commented: “Easy access to stock market data is crucial for new and experienced investors to build their investment strategies and execute them over the years. Historically, earnings calls and the discussions they contain have not been readily available to retail investors; Still, tracking companies’ quarterly results is a key part of staying up to date with your portfolio’s performance. We are excited to partner with Quartr and bring revenue calls, as well as reports and transcripts into the Lightyear app, for our customers across Europe.” No trading, account or custody fees. 0.35% fee for FX The European investment platform founded by former Wise duo Martin Sokk and Mihkel Aamer recently partnered with LHV to embrace instant SEPA and SEPA payments, as well as EUR protection accounts, which separate client funds from those of the company. Lightyear offers low-cost access to global markets for European Union residents, which means reduced transaction and custody fees as well as hidden foreign exchange fees for international markets for customers. The broker has raised $25m in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sir Richard Branson to fuel its expansion into 19 new European countries. The neo-broker is growing rapidly on the old continent by charging no trading, account or custody fees and charging 0.35% fees for FX. In October, Lightyear added global ETFs and a wide range of instruments from UK and European stock exchanges to its product offering in an important step for the European investment platform. The new product offering will include a wide selection of popular local and global stocks listed on stock exchanges across Europe, including the London Stock Exchange, Euronext and the DAX. The rollout of ETFs also marks the company’s expansion into fund-based products, which are widely seen as a good way to diversify a portfolio and a good entry point for new investors, combining the benefits of funds diversified mutual funds with real-time pricing, but without high barriers to entry or minimum investment amounts.

