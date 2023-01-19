Business
US stocks lose ground as fears of recession weigh on the market
Wall Street’s losses deepened on Thursday as fears the United States was heading into a painful recession kept stock traders in a sell-off mood.
The Standard & Poors 500 index and the Dow Jones industrial average each fell 0.8%, their third consecutive decline. The Nasdaq composite lost 1%.
Every major index is on course for a weekly loss after the market kicked off the year with a two-week rally. Analysts expect the broader market to remain choppy as investors try to get a clearer picture of inflation and the way forward for the economy.
This very much reflects the conflicting opinions of investors about where things are headed here at the start of 2023, said Greg Bassuk, managing director of AXS Investments.
Reports showed weakness in several areas of the economy, including the housing industry and manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region, although they weren’t as bad as expected and the the job market appears to remain in good health. They are tracking worse than expected readings a day earlier on retail salescornerstone of the economy, and of industrial production.
Weaker economic data has investors a little worried about how much consumer resilience remains in the tank, said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird.
The latest economic data paints a picture of an economy slowing under the weight of last year’s blizzard of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The central bank has aggressively raised interest rates to deliberately slow the economy and curb inflation. The strategy risks dampening economic growth too much and triggering a recession.
Several major banks are predicting at least a mild recession this year as the effect of Fed rate hikes ripples through the economy. Inflation has subsided, but prices remain stubbornly high on many items and squeeze consumers.
The central bank raised its key overnight rate to a range of 4.25% to 4.50% from around zero a year ago. The Fed will announce its next interest rate decision on February 1. Investors widely expect an increase of just 0.25 percentage points next month, down from December’s half-point rise and the previous four increases of 0.75 percentage points.
The Fed has said it will not relax its fight against inflation until it is certain that prices are falling. However, this stance makes Wall Street more uncomfortable with each new report that shows the economy is slowing.
The Fed is always in the press with the same “higher for longer” mantra, so there’s a bit of a sense of risk there, Mayfield said.
He also closely watched several sectors of the economy, including the labor market, to get a better idea of slowing inflation. The latest weekly unemployment data shows that employment remains strong, which is good for workers but makes it more difficult for the Fed to fight inflation.
The two-year Treasury yield, which tracks expectations of future Fed action, rose to 4.13% from 4.09% late Wednesday. The 10-year Treasury yield, which influences mortgage interest rates and other loans, fell from 3.38% to 3.40%. Bond yields have mostly fallen since the start of the year.
More than 75% of S&P 500 stocks closed lower. Tech companies, retailers and industrial stocks were among the biggest drags on the benchmark. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.5%, Home Depot 4% and Deere 4.1%.
The S&P 500 fell 30.01 points to 3,898.85. The Dow fell 252.40 points to 33,044.56. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 104.74 points to 10,852.27.
Shares of smaller companies also fell. The Russell 2000 Index lost 18.02 points, or 1%, to close at 1,836.35.
Wall Street is also taking a close look at the latest round of corporate earnings to get a clearer picture of how companies are handling inflation and the slowing economy. Credit card issuer Discover Financial slipped 0.4% after forecasting higher net charges in 2023. Adhesives company HB Fuller lost 3.8% after reporting weak financial results.
Investors are also watching political developments that could potentially hurt the economy. The Treasury Department says it began taking extraordinary measures as the government clashed with its legal borrowing capacity. Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen sent a letter Thursday to congressional leaders urging them to act to raise the debt ceiling. The government can temporarily rely on accounting adjustments to stay open.
European markets fell and Asian markets ended mixed.
Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.
