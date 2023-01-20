Business
5 things to know before the opening of the Stock Exchange Thursday, January 19
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, January 18, 2023.
Source: NYSE
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. The momentum stops
Wednesday was difficult for equities. The Dow Jones had its worst day since mid-December, while the Nasdaq saw its seven-day winning streak shattered. Banking stocks weighed on markets, as did weak economic data: Holiday retail sales disappointed and the producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, was weaker than expected. On Thursday, investors will listen to Fed speakers, including Vice Chairman Lael Brainard, and analyze the latest wave of big earnings, including Procter and Gamble (before the bell) and netflix (after closing). Read live market updates here.
2. Why Apple is avoiding layoffs
The world’s largest iPhone factory, located in China and run by Foxconn, faced disruptions in 2022. That is expected to impact Apple’s December quarter results. Meanwhile, analysts have questioned Chinese consumer demand for the iPhone 14.
Nic Coury | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Tech companies have cut tens of thousands of jobs over the past year. Amazon is in the process of laying off around 18,000 employees, while Microsoft said this week that it would cut around 10,000 positions. ParentGoogle Alphabet and owner of Facebook Meta also laid off workers. But Apple is against the trend. The iPhone maker, unlike others in Silicon Valley, hasn’t hired during the pandemic and has so far avoided announcing major layoffs. CNBC’s Kif Leswing and Gabriel Cortes break down this phenomenon in a series of graphics here.
3. Tech talk in Switzerland
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (3rdR) and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (3rdL) and their respective delegations wait before their meeting in Zurich, January 18, 2023.
Sebastien Bozon | AFP | Getty Images
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He met in Zurich for high-level economic discussions. “During the candid, substantive and constructive conversation, they exchanged views on macroeconomic and financial developments,” a Treasury Department reading said. The summary of the Chinese government meeting offered a more specific point, saying that Yellen and Liu discussed US technology policy. The Biden administration has banned U.S. companies from working with Chinese entities on high-end semiconductors, while maintaining Trump-era China tariffs. The Chinese government “hopes the US side will pay attention to the impact of policies on both sides,” the Chinese report said.
4. AmazonSmile is coming to an end
The Amazon logo is seen at the company’s logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, on November 15, 2022.
Pascal Rossignol | Reuters
Amazon isn’t just cutting jobs these days. The online retail and cloud computing giant said it ended its charitable giving program, AmazonSmile, next month as part of its broader cost-cutting plan. Additionally, Amazon said the program, which donated a percentage of eligible purchases to a shopper’s favorite charity, proved to be a disappointment, with the average donation amounting to just $230. $. “After almost a decade, the program hasn’t grown to create the impact we originally hoped for,” Amazon said. “With so many eligible organizations – over a million worldwide – our ability to make an impact was often too scattered.”
5. Mile High hopes for electric vehicles
Tesla Model 3 electric vehicles at a Hertz airport.
Photo by E. R. Davidson
Car rental giant Hertz has become one of the main players in favor of the expansion of the use of electric vehicles. On Thursday, the company announced a broad partnership with Denver that will see it add about 5,000 electric vehicles to its fleet in the city, while also installing electric vehicle charging stations at the airport and around Denver, in focusing on underserved communities. “I’m always worried about fairness and how communities are being left behind,” Denver Mayor Michael Hancock told CNBC. “Electrification is, I think, a step forward in the movement towards sustainability that will go faster.” Hertz also hopes to expand the program to other cities.
CNBC’s Carmen Reinicke, Kif Living, Gabriel Cortes, Evelyn Cheng, Annie Palmer and John Rosevear contributed to this report.
