Stock market loses 47 billion naira as trading ends lower





The Nigerian stock market closed lower on Wednesday with a loss of 47 billion naira, driven by profit-taking activities of Dangote Cement Plc and 20 others. The All-Share index depreciated by 85.80 absolute points, or a decrease of 0.16% to close at 52,615.51 points. Similarly, the overall market capitalization value lost 47 billion naira to close at 28.658 billion naira. The market loss was driven by depreciating prices of large and mid-cap stocks, including Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Lafarge Africa, Geregu Power and Nigerian Exchange Group. The breadth of the market closed negative, with 21 stocks losing to 17 gaining. Chellaram recorded the highest price gain of 9.77% to close at 1.46 naira per share. Consolidated Hallmark Insurance followed with a gain of 9.52% to close at 69kb, while Linkage Insurance gained 9.09% to close at 48kb, per share. International Energy Insurance rose 7.89% to close at 41 kobo, while Mutual Benefits Assurance gained 6.67% to close at 32 kobo, per share. On the other hand, FTN Cocoa Processors led the losing chart by 6.67% to close at 28 kobo per share. Associated Bus Company followed with a decline of 6.45% to close at 29 kobo, while Livestock Feeds lost 5.00% to close at N1.14 per share. Regency Alliance Insurance fell 3.57% to close at 27 kobo, while Oando fell 3.51% to close at 3.85 naira per share. Meanwhile, the total trading volume decreased by 4.61% to 217.946 million units, valued at 4.472 billion naira, and traded in 3,377 transactions. Trading in Sterling Bank shares dominated the activity chart with 94.270 million shares valued at N145.519 million. Zenith Bank followed with 16.919 million shares worth N416.08 million, while Guaranty Trust Holding Company traded 13.162 million shares worth N320.144 million. Geregu Power traded 10.101 million shares worth N1.353 billion, while Access Holdings traded 9.131 million shares worth N82.207 million. Reacting to market performance, United Capital Plc said our general expectations for the equity market are bright in the first quarter of 2023. However, we note that there could be pockets of bearish sentiment in the market as investors take profits on extended rallies.

