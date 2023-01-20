Morgan Stanley reveals stocks to buy in the Chinese stock market





Wall Street welcomes the reopening of China. Since the start of the year, investment banks have grown increasingly bullish on the world’s second-largest economy, improving their outlook for its stocks. But Morgan Stanley goes even further: it predicts that Chinese stocks will beat global markets this year. “We are becoming even more bullish on Chinese equities after becoming very constructive in the market in early December last year,” Laura Wang, Morgan Stanley’s chief China equity strategist, told ‘Street Signs Asia’ on Wednesday. CNBC. The bank forecasts a rise of around 15% for the MSCI China index and the Hang Seng index before the end of 2023, thanks to a stronger recovery in profits. This contrasts with the “low single-digit returns” expected for the US and European markets. “It actually implies that the Chinese stock market will be leading the performance of the global stock market for 2023. So it’s time to come back to China,” Wang said. Wall Street is already bullish on China but not enough, according to Wang. “We believe the market is underestimating the profound ramifications of reopening and the possibility that a robust cyclical recovery could occur despite persistent structural headwinds,” Wang wrote in a Jan. 9 note titled “Even More Bullish.” . Stock picks Ms Wang said the “number one trade” she would recommend investors buy is “large-cap and highly liquid” Chinese internet stocks. She said the internet sector has a “very strong correlation” with the consumer recovery in China and should benefit from inflows from institutional names. “Global institutional investors are still quite significantly underweight these large-cap liquid names. And as global investor sentiment towards China continues to recover, they need to close or at least reduce these underweight positions. And the easiest trade is to get back into the internet names, so we expect a lot of fund flow and a real push back on the sector,” Wang added. is Alibaba, with a price target of $150. That’s about 30% higher than current levels. Alibaba is well positioned to benefit from a recovery in China’s consumption and a “re-acceleration” in global revenue. cloud, according to the bank.It expects the company to achieve earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) growth of 18% through 2026. The bank also advises investors to buy b national beneficiaries of the reopening. The bank’s top picks include Yum China, Wuliangye Yibin, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, Samsonite, Cathay Pacific, and Swire Pacific. A third trade recommended by the bank is to reduce exposure to A-shares while accumulating offshore stocks, such as Hong Kong-listed stocks and American Depository Receipts, which refer to Chinese companies listed in the United States. Although the bank noted that the MSCI China index, which includes both A-shares and foreign listings, has already outperformed the CSI 300 by 11% as of January 5, it expects “a new milestone for this trade”. CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report

