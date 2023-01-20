Business
Performing a cultural audit: a holistic approach
Auditing organizational culture is a challenging area for internal audit. The culture is dynamic and changes regularly. A successful culture audit requires a holistic approach across the entire internal audit function covering internal auditor skill development, audit methodology adjustment, and corporate adherence to the value that an insightful culture audit can bring.
In this first article of a three-part series, we examine and discuss the various factors for successfully auditing and influencing the culture in your organization.
What is organizational culture and why is it important?
Before discussing how you audit culture, it is necessary to fully understand what you mean by culture and why it is important to the success of the organization.
The classic definition is around the phrase coined by Charles Handy, “the way things are done here”. Although it is useful for us to have an overview of the audit culture, we need to dig deeper into it. Culture concerns the interplay between values and behaviors and how these are perceived in the organization’s activities and interactions with the range of stakeholders available to it (e.g., employees, customers , suppliers and society).
Much of what happens in an organization is hidden and informal. On the left side of the organizational culture chart, you see some of the more formal or visible aspects of an organization, i.e. its systems, structures, controls, and strategy. These are broadly defined and controllable. But, arguably more important, are the invisible or informal properties that are present in every organization. These include the perceptions, emotions, values, conflicts, and established power hierarchies that are shaped by every interaction every day. These aspects have an incredible effect on an organization and their influence often outweighs the more formal, high-profile structures. Therefore, when we assess culture, we need to look beyond formal processes and controls.
The structured approach that auditors take to their work and their focus on data and concrete processes could mean that these “invisible” aspects of culture are not being properly addressed. However, many internal audit functions are now beginning to develop their work to look closely at these areas and form the necessary opinion. In doing so, it is important that we do not lose the rigor of our work by simply using our intuition in our culture audits. We need to use both tangible and intangible indicators to manage subjectivity in our conclusions. Data is essential to identify patterns in the behavior of the organization with its colleagues, customers and suppliers, in order to provide information that benefits the organization and leads to better business results.
Understanding culture and its effect on the business is really important. Business scholar Peter Drucker once said, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast.” The big failures, which we in internal audit are keen to avoid in our control assessment work, are often cultural. In this context, organizational culture is important to us in internal audit, as we find that having the right corporate culture is crucial for the sustainability and resilience of an organization. If we don’t have an opinion on the effectiveness of the culture, how can we really give an opinion on the effectiveness of the internal control environment?
In a recent webinar, we asked 2,000 internal audit professionals if their organization had a clearly defined culture. The results showed the following:
Top ten tips
Since you are reading this article, I hope you are already convinced that internal audit has a role to play within the organization when it comes to assessing culture. You may already be on this journey of providing cultural insights to your board through your job, or you may just want to learn more about how to begin this journey. Whatever stage you are in, the following top 10 tips will provide you with initial and practical thoughts that will give you insight into the culture and leadership needed to influence both management and the board. .
In the upcoming second and third articles in this three-part series on audit culture, we’ll take a closer look and provide a more in-depth look at each of these ten suggested tips. These follow-up articles will offer examples and provide opportunities to more successfully audit and influence your organization’s culture.
|
