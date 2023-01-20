City of Santa Monica Announces Recognize + Reframing Art and Equity Together Initiative





January 19, 2023 11:24 a.m. SANTA MONICA, California The Recognize + Refram Together The (Reframe) initiative continues the city’s goal of creating a more just and equitable Santa Monica through public art and civic memory projects. The city strives to cultivate an inclusive and equitable environment where all Santa Monica residents, especially disenfranchised communities of color, thrive, are welcome, and belong. Building on the experience of the Belmar History + Art project, the Reframe initiative will continue with City Hall fresco project to remedy WPA-era lobby murals in historic City Hall. “I’m proud to see the City’s equity initiatives continue with this commitment around the City Hall Mural,” said City Manager David White. “I look forward to hearing the voices of our community so we can move forward in this important work to address this mural and how we welcome our communities at City Hall.” The Reframing: Fresco of the town hall project focuses on the meaning, impact and potential responses to Stanton Macdonald-Wright’s controversial mural titled “History of Santa Monica and the Bay District“, which was unveiled in the lobby of historic Santa Monica City Hall in 1939. In recent years, cities across the country have launched community dialogues in response to public art that does not accurately reflect contemporary values In Santa Monica, the City Council has determined that this mural, in this welcoming position at the seat of city government, does not express the full complexity of our stories and community, so the City engages a wide range of voices. and perspectives through a series of community conversations and art activities, with the goal of addressing the mural and possibly commissioning new artwork that will further convey the history of this land and better express the values ​​of our community today. “We enlisted Meztli Projects to help us lead this project and we are delighted to be working with them on this important consideration of the meanings, impact and responses around the Town Hall Mural,” said said Shannon Daut, head of cultural affairs. “Meztli brings together community members with a variety of perspectives, histories, and connections to Santa Monica for an exciting slate of activities. As it is an Indigenous arts and cultural collaboration centering Indigenity in the Los Angeles creative practice, we’re looking forward to the resources they bring to this project.” The public is invited to participate in a series of Reframing: Fresco of the town hall events: Visit to places of memory

Saturday February 11, 2023, 10am-1pm

Location: In person – Kuruvungna Springs, Santa Monica City Hall and Belmar Historical Park

RSVP Activity guide and teacher training

Wednesday February 22, 2023, 6-7 p.m.

Location: Virtual – Zoom

RSVP Memory work today

Wednesday March 8, 2023, 6-7 p.m.

Location: Virtual – Zoom

RSVP Community listening workshop

Saturday April 1, 2023, 3-5 p.m.

Location: In person – Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Building

RSVP Learn more about the Reframing: Fresco of the town hall project: The project comprises two phases. The first phase will include a community engagement process to share ideas and feedback on the mural and related topics of civic representation in public art. A final report containing the findings of the community engagement and recommendations from the process will be created by Meztli Projects and shared with the community, Arts Commission and City Council, concluding Phase I. Phase II will be informed by this commitment and is expected to include actions around the mural and the commissioning of new artwork that addresses the full complexity of Santa Monica’s histories and communities, beginning in 2024. For more information, visit the +Reframe Together and the City Hall Mural project web pages. Media Contact Tati Simonian



Public Information Coordinator



[email protected] Categories Arts, Culture & Entertainment, The Arts Departments Community services

