



What is driving this ESG movement? A kind of mandate. Thus begins an article published in CPA Journal. The article, which graced the journal’s cover, was co-authored by Clinical Professor Lubin and Executive Director of the Lubin Center for Sustainable Business Steven Mezzio, PhD; CEO of ESG Lynk Alejandra Veltmann; Jos Ignacio Morejon, Executive Director of Sistema B, based in Ecuador; and alumnus of Pace and CEO of Greyston Joseph Kenner 02. Recent actions by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) demonstrating a commitment to greater transparency of ESG impacts by issuers is a good example. For example, the SEC recently proposed to improve disclosures by certain investment advisers and investment companies on ESG investment practices. As Mezzio explains, ESG relates to an integrated purpose or focus on a triple bottom line: people, planet and profit. While companies have historically focused on a single bottom line, profits, the ESG movement posits that in addition to profits, companies could also focus on people and planet, he says. In his model, the planet and the people who inhabit it are represented by E(environmental) and S(social) respectively in ESG. This means companies must contribute to environmental stewardship in a meaningful way and have a social responsibility to all their stakeholders, from employees to customers to investors. A growing number of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), spanning a wide range of industries and geographies, are signaling their commitment to an integrated objective rooted in ESG. According to the article published in the CPA Journal, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) play a crucial and unique role in this international ESG movement. SMEs represent approximately 90% of companies and more than 50% of jobs worldwide, they play a key role in the impact of the international ESG movement. While larger companies typically have the bandwidth and resources to support and engage in a wide range of ESG-related initiatives, this is often not the case. SMEs are not as successful in terms of the resources they can devote, Mezzio said. We thought we’d take a step back and think about how they can still move down this path with their inherent SME limitations. Whether setting appropriate benchmarks or communicating metrics, it’s also essential to be upfront with shareholders and stakeholders about corporate initiatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pace.edu/news/esg-and-small-business-sustaining-greater-purpose-beyond-profits The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

