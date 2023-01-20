Need CAR T cell therapy? Here’s what to expect

CAR T cell therapy is a type of immunotherapy used to treat lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and some forms of leukemia. The treatment changes the T cells so they can better recognize and attack the cancer.

To find out what to expect if you need CAR T cell therapy, we spoke with a lymphoma and myeloma specialist Sarah Ahmed, MD.

Your healthcare team will determine if you are eligible for CAR T cell therapy

Before you can consider CAR T cell therapy as part of your treatment plan, your healthcare team will need to determine if you are a good candidate for it. They will look at many factors, including whether you are in good general health and have adequate organ function.

Adequate does not necessarily mean normal, Ahmed notes. But CAR T cell therapy can be very stressful on the body. So, there is a baseline you need to meet for heart, lung, liver, and kidney function. You will need to be strong enough to get up, move around, and participate in your own care.

Doctors will also consider your age, although Ahmed points out that age alone will not necessarily prevent you from receiving CAR T cell therapy. MD Anderson doctors infused adults in the 90s and children under 10, she said.

Your healthcare team will also consider your living situation, as you will need a caregiver to stay with you throughout the T-cell removal (apheresis) period. You and your carer will also need to stay close to MD Anderson for the first 30 days after the infusion.

We rarely deny anyone CAR T cell therapy just for caregiver or proximity reasons, says Ahmed. Our social work counselors work with patients to ensure they have appropriate housing and adequate support.

CAR T Cell Therapy Process Steps: A Timeline

The entire CAR T Cell Therapy process takes approximately three months, from the time your doctor orders an eligibility assessment until you complete the 30-day post-infusion observation period. Here’s how long each step takes.

Eligibility determination: 5 to 7 days, depending on the number of tests, scans and consultations prescribed by your doctor. Obtaining insurance approval: 10 to 14 days, on average, but sometimes up to 4 weeks. (Patients can either rest at home during this time or receive additional treatments, such as bridging chemotherapy, to keep their disease under control.) Extraction of T cells (apheresis): 2 days. Patients should come to the hospital on both days and expect to stay for several hours. The first day is devoted to inserting the apheresis catheter to extract the cells. The second day is devoted to cell collection. Improve T cells: Three weeks. This is usually the time it takes for the T cells to be sent to the lab, modified and sent back to MD Anderson . Lymphatic Depletion Chemotherapy: 5 days. This step helps deplete your natural immune system to allow the CAR T cells to grow and proliferate after they are infused. Infuse CAR T cells: This usually takes no more than an hour, although it can be as quick as 15 minutes. It depends on the number of cell bags infused and if you have a reaction. recovering from the infusion: 30 days

The evaluation period can sometimes last until we are ready to infuse the CAR T cells, says Ahmed. We use this time not only to determine the full extent of your disease and identify your basic organ function, but also to assess what other treatments might be needed. If you have a repairable heart problem, for example, we can send you to see one of our cardiologists. That way, they can recommend a change in medication or a procedure to fix the problem before starting CAR T cell therapy.

You may also be prescribed chemotherapy.

Between the time your T cells are removed and the time they are reinfused, you may be prescribed bridging chemotherapy. However, this treatment is not given to all patients, so your doctors will only suggest it if it is needed to control the cancer.

Lymphatic depletion chemotherapy, on the other hand, is done just before the CAR T cell infusion and all patients who receive this therapy will need it, says Ahmed. Your immune system must be suppressed for CAR T cells to do their job properly.

The first 30 days after CAR T cell therapy require close monitoring

Patients should be closely monitored for the first 30 days after CAR T cell infusion, so that any potential side effects can be treated promptly. The first two weeks can be spent either as an inpatient in the hospital or as an outpatient who lives nearby and comes in for daily assessments. The rest is spent on outpatients.

Ultimately, though, where you spend that time depends on your doctor, Ahmed says. It all depends on your general health, the type of cancer you have and any complications you may encounter.

If you are discharged from the hospital before the end of the 30-day observation period, you will be asked to return to MD Anderson two or three times a week until you reach that milestone. You will also be asked to stay within 15-20 minutes of the hospital. This way you can go back to MD Anderson quickly if you have any complications.

Each exam will require both lab work and analysis, so you should plan to return to MD Anderson for the first 30 days. After that, you may be able to have your blood tests and tests done locally if you live far away, and just get the results sent to MD Anderson before a virtual visit with your doctor. Restrictions vary by state, so ask your healthcare team if this is a possibility for you.

Even after the first 30 days, you will still need follow-up

Once you’ve passed the 30-day mark, all you have to do is go back to MD Anderson every two or three months for a check-up. However, CAR T cell therapy tends to weaken the natural immune system, so patients must take medications to prevent infections for a full year after receiving them.

Some patients may also have a low white blood cell count, Ahmed notes. In these cases, they might need to have their blood counts monitored at home or given injections of drugs called growth factors to increase their white blood cell production.

Although the severity of side effects may be related to how advanced someone’s cancer is, having advanced disease does not automatically preclude you from receiving CAR T cell therapy.

Data from clinical trials and products already on the market indicate that many patients with advanced disease may still benefit from CAR T cell therapy, says Ahmed.

