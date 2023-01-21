The stock market has its best day for 2 weeks

A tough week on Wall Street dominated by worries about a weakening economy ended Friday with a broad rally that gave the market its best day in two weeks.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9%. Despite the gains, the benchmark still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% and the Nasdaq composite closed up 2.7%.

Technology and communications services stocks fueled much of the gains as investors cheered another strong quarterly increase in Netflixs subscribers. Remarks from a Federal Reserve official also helped raise hopes among investors that the central bank may decide to slow its pace of interest rate hikes as early as next month.

The major indexes started the week in the red in large part due to fears that the economy could not avoid a scarring recession. Several reports on the economy have been weaker than expected as the full weight of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes last year begins to seep into the system.

Not so long ago, bad news about the economy was often bad news for Wall Street. That’s because investors took it to mean the Fed might ease its rate hikes. But the bad news about the economy is increasingly becoming bad news for Wall Street as well, which is more worried about the prospects of a severe recession.

To complicate matters, several Fed officials throughout the week continued to hammer home the message that they will likely raise rates and then hold them for some time to ensure the country’s high inflation is truly crushed. . Although inflation has started to ease, upward pressure remains due to a still strong US labor market and other factors.

Many Wall Street investors entered this week already anticipating a modest or short recession, but they were also hoping that the Fed’s rate cuts later this year could mean a rebound for markets. This week, sour economic data and comments from central bankers threaten such forecasts.

But on Friday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said he only favored a quarter-point hike on Feb. 1, when the central bank releases its next policy update. interest rate. Waller also said rates are already high enough to slow the economy. These remarks could have helped calm concerns about rising rates in the market.

It matters when you hear members of the Federal Reserve endorsing this, said Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial.

Gains in tech-focused stocks were a big part of the S&P 500 rally on Friday. Google’s parent company said it was cutting costs by laying off 12,000 workers, and Netflix reported an increase in subscriber numbers.

Netflix’s startling report on Thursday night helped set the stage for Friday’s rally as the market feared the streaming services’ latest results would be disappointing and fuel worries about the overall earnings slump, Jay Hatfield said. CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

When they started to surge, then the whole Nasdaq started to move, and that moves the S&P and everything else follows, Hatfield said.

Alphabet rose 5.3% after becoming the latest Big Tech company to admit it has grown too quickly in recent years amid a pandemic-created boom. Netflix jumped 8.5%.

Cruise lines also recorded gains. Carnival rose 3.5%, Norwegian Cruise Lines 4.5% and Royal Caribbean 3.6%.

Also influencing the market on Friday: the expiration of $797 billion in stock option contracts. This is the highest amount of individual stock options since January 2022 and the fourth highest on record, according to Goldman Sachs.

Treasury yields mostly rose, recouping declines from earlier in the week, driven by worries about a weakening economy. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates on mortgages and other large loans, rose to 3.48% from 3.40% on Thursday evening.

The two-year yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action more closely, rose to 4.19% from 4.13%.

In total, the S&P 500 rose 73.76 points to 3,972.61. The Dow gained 330.93 points to 33,375.49. The Nasdaq added 288.17 points to close at 11,140.43.

Smaller company stocks also posted solid gains. The Russell 2000 Index gained 30.99 points, or 1.7%, to end at 1,867.34.

Foreign equity markets mostly made modest gains.

The Nikkei 225 gained 0.6% after Japan announced that its consumer inflation rate hit 4% in December, its highest level in 41 years. The high reading could add to pressure on the Bank of Japan to change its longstanding policy of keeping its key interest rate at an ultra-low minus 0.1%. But economists expect price pressures to ease in the coming months as inflation eases elsewhere.