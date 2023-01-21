5 things to know before the stock market opens on Friday January 20





Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day: 1. The January rally is running out of steam Like many New Year’s resolutions, January’s stock market rally fizzled out after just a few weeks. All three major indexes are heading for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors face a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will begin to back off from aggressive rate hikes, despite its recent success. to slow inflation. Next week will bring an even bigger earnings slate, as well as the next Fed rate-setting meeting. Read live market updates here. 2. Google joins wave of tech layoffs Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during a panel at the CEO Summit of the Americas hosted by the United States Chamber of Commerce on June 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images Alphabet Google announced Friday morning that it would lay off 12,000 employees, making it the latest tech giant to unveil major job cuts. CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a memo that the decision was based on a “rigorous review” of the company’s operations and that the layoffs would affect various regions and product areas. “As a nearly 25-year-old company, we are forced to weather tough economic cycles,” Pichai said. Google’s announcement comes two days after Amazon began laying off 18,000 people and Microsoft said it would cut 10,000 jobs. 3. Netflix’s Mad Rush netflix gave the markets a lot of trouble when it released its quarterly results after the bell on Wednesday. First, the streaming giant said Reed Hastings, who helped set up the DVD rental by mail company in 1997, would step down as co-CEO and become executive chairman. Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters now joins Ted Sarandos as co-CEO. Netflix also reported around 7.7 million new subscribers in the last quarter, easily beating Wall Street expectations of around 4.6 million. Once upon a time, this could have been bad news for Netflix’s streaming rivals. But, as CNBC’s Alex Sherman points out, all streamers are indeed united against a common enemy: slowing growth. A good quarter for Netflix could bode well for others. 4. Crypto Contagion Claims Genesis Barry Silbert, Founder and CEO, Digital Currency Group Anjali Sundaram | CNBC The world of cryptography is a land of confusion. Genesis of the lender filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday evening. The filing follows months of speculation over whether Genesis would file for bankruptcy. The lender is a key part of Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, which has come under increasing pressure since the collapse of Three Arrows Capital and Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire, including Alameda Research and FTX. Genesis has listed more than 100,000 creditors, with liabilities ranging from $1.2 billion to $11 billion, according to bankruptcy papers. 5. NATO is considering tanks for Ukraine Ukraine has repeatedly requested battle tanks from its Western allies. Sean Gallup/Staff/Getty Images Ukraine’s NATO allies are planning to provide German tanks to help the national army in its protracted fight against the Russian invaders. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been careful not to provoke Russia, which is a major energy supplier, and Germany can veto this decision. Poland, which has two of the German Leopard tanks in question, said it was ready to send them to Ukraine if Germany objected. “At the moment we are trying to get Germany not only to agree to these tanks being sent by Poland or other countries, but also to do it itself,” the deputy minister said. Polish Foreign Affairs, according to Reuters. Read Live War Updates here. CNBC’s Carmen Reinicke, Ryan Browne, Sarah Whitten, Rebecca Picciotto, Rohan Goswami, MacKenzie Sigalos and Natasha Turak contributed to this report. Track market action like a pro on CNBC Pro.

