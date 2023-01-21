Business
Why are investors allowed to deduct stock market losses from their taxes?
Listener and reader John Wang of Eden Prairie, Minnesota asks:
Listener and reader John Wang of Eden Prairie, Minnesota asks:
Why are stock market losses tax deductible? It looks like we the people are providing insurance or indirectly funding risky bets for private investors.
we just got out Wall Street’s Worst Year since the Great Recession.
In the fall, American households had lost nearly $9 trillion in wealth as stocks have fallen amid decades of high inflation and rising interest rates.
As investors enter tax season, they will be able to deduct some of their losses. But there are rules governing the types of investment losses you can deduct and caps on the amount of money you can write off.
Capital losses and how to treat them have actually been debated for more than a century, since the modern income tax system was introduced in 1913, according to to a report by the Congressional Research Service.
Over the past 100 years, a rough consensus has developed that it wouldn’t be fair to tax capital gains without considering capital losses, said Janice Traflet, professor of accounting and financial management at the ‘Bucknell University.
First, here’s how capital losses work
If you sell an investment, including stocks and bonds, for less than it cost you, this counts as a capital loss. A loss must also be realized, which means you cannot deduct it from your taxes if your investment has simply lost value. You really have to sell it.
Capital gains and losses are divided into two categories based on time: short-term (meaning you’ve held the asset for a year or less) or long-term (you’ve held it for more than ‘a year).
You can deduct capital losses from capital gains, reducing your overall tax bill.
But losses must first offset gains within the same category. Short-term losses offset short-term gains first, while long-term losses offset long-term gains first, according to Bankrate. Any excess loss can then offset the gains of the other category.
It matters because the short-term capital gains tax rate (the same rate as your ordinary income tax bracket) is different from the long-term capital gains rate (either 0%, 15%, or 20%, depending on your income or filing status). This is at least partly because the government wants to encourage you to keep your investment, and it discourages hot stock trading. In fact, if you’re a married couple earning $83,350 or less in annual income and filing jointly, your long-term rate is a lucky 0%.
OK, so you deduct your capital losses from your capital gains. But what if your losses exceed your gains? Or what if you didn’t have any capital gains in the first place?
You can then deduct $3,000 of your losses from your income each year, although the limit is $1,500 if you are married and file separate tax returns. If your capital losses are still over the $3,000 limit, you can claim the additional losses in the future.
So, for example, if you have a net capital loss of $10,000 and offset $3,000, that leaves you with $7,000 that you can carry forward to offset future capital gains or income, Traflet explained of Bucknell University.
Here’s why the US lets you deduct some of your losses
The rules governing capital losses have existed in different iterations over the decades. Between 1913 and 1916, capital losses were only deductible if they were associated with a taxpayer’s trade or business, according to the Congressional Research Service report. From 1916 to 1918, losses were deductible against any capital gain, even if it was not related to your business.
The Revenue Act of 1918 then allowed “unlimited loss deductions“, a temporary move. In 1924 and beyond, “tax law provided for partial, not full, deductibility of capital losses,” Traflet said.
During the Great Depression, the distinction between short-term and long-term tax treatment and the notion of loss carry-forward were introduced, but “partial deductibility of capital losses has always reigned,” Traflet added. “Undoubtedly, investors who suffered huge real losses during the Depression would have liked to return to the brief era of full deductibility of their capital losses.”
Other changes continued to unfold over the following decades.
Mihir Desai, a professor at Harvard Business School and Harvard Law School, also said the deductions are implemented to treat taxpayers fairly.
Each tax system tries to determine what each person’s ability to pay is, Desai said. If you have more income, then you have more ability to pay, so you should be taxed more. A loss is similar. When you have a loss, you have less ability to pay. And so we think it should work as a deduction.
Both Traflet and Desai said our tax system actually restricts our ability to deduct losses. A fair argument one could make for raising the $3,000 limit, Desai said, is that that amount has stayed the same for decades, regardless of inflation.
Desai said that in theory, taking risks gives people the opportunity to build businesses, which is a source of growth for the economy. The argument is that risk-taking is the way capitalism works, so there’s no reason to penalize it, Desai said. In this sense, allowing people to mitigate some of their investment losses through a tax deduction contributes to a healthy economy.
But, he said, there are certain forms of risk-taking that others find ridiculous.
“It’s hard to distinguish between different types of risk taking,” he says. What seems like stupid risk-taking to me could be your dream.
“Production losses” for tax benefit
Because of the limits on capital loss deductions, Desai wanted to turn things around by asking, why don’t we just allow people to deduct all of their investment losses?
And the reason for that is that then we start to worry about people using a lot of different devices to basically make losses, he said.
There are legitimate and problematic ways for investors to take advantage of tax-deductible losses, Desai said.
Under our current achievement-based system, where the equity income we received was taxed, he said, you could wait until you reap your earnings to defer paying those taxes, but sell your losses immediately so they can be deducted sooner. It’s a bit opportunistic, although it’s built into our system, he said.
But there are more pernicious forms of it, Desai said.
Here’s an example of a scenario the IRS struggled with before the Tax Reform Act of 1986. Desai said that if you were rich and made a lot of money, one way to manipulate the system was to become a partner in a company you know. would lose money, allowing you to use those losses to offset your taxable income.
Investments intended to create losses for tax purposes are known as tax havens, according to an article by economist Andrew Samwick.
An otherwise high-income taxpayer could, with very little direct effort, use tax shelter losses to lower their average tax rate below that of a low-income taxpayer without tax shelter losses, wrote Samwick.
IRS rules arising from the Tax Act of 1986 limit your ability to claim losses if you does not participate materially in this enterprise.
But it’s really hard to fight this use of passive losses, Desai said. This is the other version of why we really care about investment losses.
The wash sale rule is another attempt to combat manipulation. The Internal Revenue Service prohibits you from deducting losses on the sale of a security if you purchased that same security within 30 days before or after the sale.
So overall, the United States has a balanced system for the tax treatment of investment losses. It allows them to be deducted, but it doesn’t subsidize them either, Desai said.
In other words, Uncle Sam feels your pain, but most of the time you’re alone.
|
