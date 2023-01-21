Stock market set for upheaval as inflation rebounds ahead of next recession, Bank of America says





A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange NYSE in New York, the United States, March 9, 2022.Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty The stock market is on the verge of a shake-up as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America.

BofA said the reopening of the Chinese economy and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices.

This means that the age-old trends that have dominated the market for the past decade will reverse. A rebound in inflation and an upcoming recession will shake up the stock market, according to Bank of America. In a Friday note, the bank acknowledged that over the past three months, inflation has fallen to an annualized rate of around 0%. But that will change because of a still tight labor marketwho sees no relief as immigration trends in America remain subdued compared to previous years, according to the memo. BofA said another factor that will drive up inflation is a further spike in commodity prices as the The reopening of the Chinese economy will trigger a wave of demand for the oil. That, combined with supply issues stemming from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, will put renewed pressure on oil prices, which have fallen nearly 40% from their 2022 peak. The expected surge in inflation will come at a time when central banks around the world are backing away from their restrictive monetary policy of raising interest rates. Some might even be about to lower interest rates, according to market expectations. “Central banks are quietly accepting higher structural inflation, consciously or not,” said BofA’s Michael Hartnett. Meanwhile, a recession is approaching, the note says, and it’s “probably a big deal.” Indeed, an increase in the unemployment rate will coincide with a dismal personal savings rate of 2%, a 15% increase in credit card debt and a record average interest rate of 19%. “Consumer credit companies increase in provisions… no bueno,” Hartnett said, referring to the money set aside to cover expected losses. The conclusion for investors is to do the exact opposite of what has worked over the past decade, according to the note. “The conclusion of the investment is that the supertrend of inflation assets versus deflation assets remains in its infancy,” he said. The story continues In other words, investors should own the new leadership assets like commodities and non-US stocks, according to BofA. The mega-cap tech trade that has dominated markets since the Great Recession will underperform in the years to come, Hartnett warned. Investors should also hold small-cap stocks rather than their large-cap counterparts and value stocks rather than growth stocks, according to the note. While a recession may hurt these trades, as investors flock to the recession-proof growth typically found in the tech sector, it will ultimately provide investors with the “next big spots.” ‘entry’ into inflationary assets, Hartnett predicted. “Positioning indicates pain trade in equities must continue higher; but dampen any move to S&P 500 [at] 4,200; we think 4.5% [yields] in liquid [is] a more sensible trade than chasing new highs in stocks,” he said. Read the original article at Business Intern

