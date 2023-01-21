Stock Market Live: Tech Leads Stock Market Gains on Google Job Cut Boost





Updated at 12:08 PM EST U.S. stocks rose on Friday, after three straight in-session declines, as investors continue to watch comments from Fed officials while bracing for a string of big tech earnings later next week. Big tech, in fact, hit the headlines again on Friday after media and advertising giant Google (GOOGL) – Get a free report unveiled plans to cut 12,000 jobs from its global workforce, adding to the industry’s significant workforce shedding following similar moves by Microsoft (MSFT) – Get a free reportAmazon (AMZN) – Get a free reportMetaplatforms (META) – Get a free report and Salesforce (RCMP) – Get a free report. Overall market sentiment, however, remains tied to the central bank’s interest rate projections, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Lael Brainard said at an event in Chicago on Thursday night that while the central bank was still “probing” the correct level of interest rates that would both tame inflation and ensure that the economy avoided recession. She added, however, that borrowing costs are likely to remain high “for some time”, although she favors smaller increases in the future. This view, echoed in part by Boston Fed Chair Susan Collins in a speech last night, again suggests that the Fed Funds rate should top 5% in the spring and stay there for several months after. Market forecasts, however, suggest that rates are capping at 4.75%, with the possibility of a year-end rate cut remaining firm. As for the next policy meeting of the Fed, which will begin on January 31, the CME Group’s FedWatch indicates a 94.3% chance of a 25 basis point rate hike, up from around 76.7% this time last week. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields were also slightly higher in overnight trading, following hawkish comments on rate hikes from a key European Central Bank policymaker and were seen last changed hands at 3.455%. Meanwhile, 2-year bonds were pegged at 4.162% and the US dollar index gained 0.36% against its global peers to trade at 102.427. With big tech earnings in the window for next week, including updates from Microsoft, IBM (IBM) – Get a free report and Intel (INTC) – Get a free reportas well as Boeing (BA) – Get a free reportYou’re here (TSLA) – Get a free report and General Electric GE, investors are likely to watch past a muted Friday open despite the expected Nasdaq surge in stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings from Netflix last night (NFLX) – Get a free report. “With Q4 tech earnings season underway on a high note with Netflix earnings kicking off the fireworks last night, the drumbeat now begins for the next few weeks as tech stalwarts are about to report earnings and more importantly give guidance for 2023,” Wedbush analyst Dan said. Ives. “We also expect a major theme to be tech layoffs as Silicon Valley, after a decade of hyper growth, now comes to the reality of cost-cutting mode to weather this economic storm with Alphabet on latest to announce discounts this morning as Cinderella’s ride is over (for now),” he added. Midway through the trading day on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 34 points while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 92 points. The tech-focused Nasdaq leads major benchmarks with a lead of 162 points, or 1.5%. Watch TheStreet today, live at 10:30 a.m. ET Most of the advance is linked to a 4.3% gain for Google, which has unveiled plans to cut around 12,000 jobs as the tech and media giant follows rivals in downsizing in a context of growing economic uncertainty. Shares of Netflix were also firmly higher, rising 6.7% after the streaming entertainment group posted better-than-expected subscriber gains that made up for a big shortfall and the departure of founder and co-CEO Reed Hastings. Eli Lily (THERE IS) – Get a free report Shares fell 1.9% after the drugmaker said its request for an accelerated review of its treatment in development for Alzheimer’s disease had been denied by the US Food & Drug Administration. Nordström (JWN) – Get a free reportmeanwhile, fell 0.22% after the retailer cut its full-year profit forecast following a weaker-than-expected holiday sales update. In overseas markets, the region-wide MSCI ex-Japan index gained 0.8% as markets closed as investors rallied ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday which will keep major markets in the area closed for much of the week. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.56% on data showing headline and core inflation hit 4% last month, the fastest in 41 years. Europe’s Stoxx 600 was up 0.37% as the Frankfurt trade closed, while London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.30%.

