Earnings and the Fed set to set the mood for the stock market next week





Stocks continue to consolidate amid ongoing debate on Wall Street over the fourth-quarter earnings outlook and future Fed decisions. Investors’ outlook is extremely divided as we head into the busiest weeks for earnings, which will include results from the world’s biggest companies. Bulls remain focused on corporate forecasts which overall paint a picture of smoother sailing when it comes to supply chain disruptions, raw material costs and even the labor front for a lot. Bears are quick to point out, however, that management’s comments were also replete with warnings about a possible recession in the United States and concerns surrounding “disinflation” that could hurt companies’ pricing power. Earnings next week Investors will get new insights as the earnings season begins to heat up next week. Top highlights include Baker Hughes Monday; 3M, Capital One, Danaher, DR Horton, General Electric, Halliburton, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Raytheon, Texas Instruments and Union Pacific on Tuesday; Abbott Labs, AT&T, Boeing, CSX, IBM, NextEra Energy, The Progressive, Tesla and US Bancorp on Wednesday; Blackstone Group, Comcast, Dow, Intel, Mastercard, Northrop Grumman, Nucor, Sherwin Williams, Valero Energy and Visa on Thursday; and American Express, Chevron, ColgatePalmolive and Roper Technologies on Friday. Ally Financial, Ericsson, Schlumberger and State Street report today. fed On the Fed front, Fed Vice Chairman Lael Brainard said yesterday that inflation was still too high, but added that the recent drop raises questions about how far the Fed might have to go. go. Brainard noted that many of the factors contributing to high prices are about to fade, which in turn could help bring inflation back to the Fed’s target rate without leading to significant job losses. Notably, Brainard pushed back against the idea that rising worker wages during the pandemic are driving inflation, a view shared by many of his colleagues, including Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. According to Brainard, wage gains among low-wage workers have been more than offset by real wage declines among middle- and high-wage workers. She, however, did not comment on questions about the magnitude of future rate hikes. If you recall, the central bank withdrew its interest rate hikes in December from 75 basis points to 50 basis points. At least two Fed officials have recently expressed support for further slowing the pace to 25 basis points at the next meeting from January 31 to February 1. Still, other officials this week said the Fed’s rapid rate hikes are likely to continue and believe the best course of action is to “err on the side” to ensure inflation really comes down. Most Fed officials seem to be in agreement that the 5% zone is a likely end point for the tightening campaign and then will stay there for “some time.” For what it’s worth, no Fed official is talking about cutting rates. Data to monitor The next big test for the Fed’s inflation battle comes next Friday with the PCE price index, which is one of the central bank’s favorite indicators. Other key data next week includes the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index on Monday; New Home Sales, Durable Goods Orders and Final Estimate of Q3 GDP Wednesday; and consumer sentiment on Friday. Today brings December existing home sales. Of note, yesterday’s data showed December housing starts were -1.4% lower for the month and -22% lower than December 2021 levels. The number of permits issued fell -1.6% over the month and -30% over one year.

