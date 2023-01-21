Stock market down 0.06% as investors sell Dangote and Nestlé sugar





By Dipo The best of Dipo The Nigerian stock market fell 0.06% on Friday amid profit taking on Dangote Sugar, Nestle Nigeria, PZ Cussons and 10 other stocks. According to data obtained from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, the consumer goods, insurance and industrial goods sectors declined by 0.62%, 0.25% and 0.03% respectively. They exceeded the 0.37% growth recorded by the banking space, thanks in part to the stability maintained by the energy meter. As a result, the All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 31.74 points to 52,594.68 points from 52,626.42 points, with market capitalization declining by 17 billion naira to 28,647 billion naira from 28 664 billion naira. Linkage Insurance topped the losers chart yesterday after depreciating 9.62% to 47 Kobo, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance fell 7.35% to 63 Kobo, Mutual Benefits fell 3.23% to 30 Kobo, Dangote Sugar was down 2.58% to trade at N17.00, and Jaiz Bank was down 2.22% at 88 Kobo. On the other hand, Abbey Mortgage Bank topped the winners board after rising 9.80% to N1.68, Prestige Insurance rose 9.52% to 46 Kobo, International Energy Insurance improved from 8.89% to 49 Kobo, Cornerstone Insurance gained 7.14% to trade at 60 Kobo, and FTN Cocoa increased its value by 3.57% to 29 Kobo. Business post observed that despite the stock market’s loss yesterday, investor sentiment remained strong as there were 16 price winners and 13 price losers, indicating positive market breadth. As for the level of activity, it was mixed during the session, with trading volume improving, while trade value and number of trades slowed. A total of 443.8 million shares valued at 1.7 billion naira were traded in 3,100 trades on Friday, compared to 129.0 million shares valued at 1.8 billion naira traded in 3,183 on Thursday, this which represents an increase in trading volume of 244.03%. a decrease in the value of transactions of 5.56% and a decrease in the number of transactions of 2.61%. Veritas Kapital was the most traded stock yesterday, with 347.1 million units, followed by Access Holdings with 11.4 million units. Zenith Bank traded 7.0 million shares, Fidelity Bank traded 6.6 million shares and Chams sold 6.0 million shares. Like that: As Loading… Related

