Has the US stock market bottomed out?





The S&P 500 Index, a popular and widely followed benchmark for US stocks, fell 19.44% in 2022. As always, it’s impossible to predict what the markets will look like in 2023. Still, levels and direction Likelihoods the index will take through 2023 are projected by a number of economists, brokerage firms, analysts and bankers. It is unknown how many will hit their target or miss by a mile. A recent report spoke of a low probability that US equities will experience consecutive years of declines in 2023, as this is unusual for US equities. However, history suggests that if they do, investors will have to prepare for another year that will be quite terrible. What could continue to control the S&P 500 are weaker earnings expectations, poor management guidance and a deeper economic downturn. The most important could be the profits and prospects of the technology sector for the years to come. Mirae Asset Mutual Fund in the Insights on Passive Investment report indicates that earnings for technology and consumer discretionary stocks in the fourth quarter of 2022 will be a barometer, as the fourth quarter historically tends to be one of the best quarters from the point of view of investors. profits and profitability. A gloomy picture in the fourth quarter of 2022 will point to relatively more pain for tech companies in the time ahead, coupled with rising interest rates and reduced appetite for a growth stock. Read also: The Dow 30 seems to be moving away from the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices This will also be important in assessing tech stock valuations, are they low enough to bring the bulls back or do valuations need to fall further? For investors overall, 2022 has been a disappointment, especially for those whose portfolios were significantly skewed towards FAANG and other blue chip companies. The only stocks that offered hope to market investors throughout the year were those in the energy sector. Jose Torres, Senior Economist at Interactive Brokers, discusses the S&P 500 Index signs and levels to expect in 2023 in an exclusive conversation with Financialexpress Online. According to Morgan Stanley strategists, the index will initially experience a decline before rising by the end of 2023. Also Read: Are Wall Street Investment Bankers Stealing Your Money? The upside in US stock market fundamentals appears limited in the near term, although a mild recession was likely already priced into stock prices at September lows. A bullish case is less likely but could emerge to propel stocks to new highs if growth recovers quickly and inflation cools, the report adds. Equities are inherently volatile and 2023 might not be much different. Before a direction settles in the market, there can be significant spikes in both directions. We believe that any strong directional bet by an investor can cause them to be taken on the wrong foot. During these times, proper diversification and focus on long-term goals remains essential. And, keep in mind that markets are always looking to the future, so any encouraging signs for the economy could push stock prices higher. Long-term investors can continue to seek opportunities among top sectors and stocks even as volatility remains elevated, the report has in store for investors and traders in 2023.

