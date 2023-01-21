Business
Wall St Week Ahead Tech stock rebound faces skeptics with earnings season ahead
NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) – A series of earnings reports in the coming weeks are set to test a recent rebound in tech stocks and other megacaps, a category whose leading position in U.S. markets faltered after the selloff from last year.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index (.NDX) gained nearly 6.2% in 2023, compared to a 3.45% rise for the S&P 500 (.SPX). Shares of some megacap companies – which include those clustered outside of technology in sectors such as communication services and consumer discretionary – have soared, with Amazon (AMZN.O), Meta Platforms (META.O) and Nvidia (NVDA.O) showing double-digit percentage increases.
Several factors are driving this outperformance, including investors piling into stocks they believe have been punished too much in 2022. A moderation in bond yields, whose jump last year particularly weighed on tech stock valuations, also likely helps the group, investors said.
Now, however, attention is turning to whether these companies can weather a widely expected economic downturn while sustaining valuations that some investors consider too high.
“To sustain this rebound, the outlook for 23 needs to be less worse than people anticipate,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel, whose company recently trimmed its stakes in Apple (AAPL.O) and Microsoft. (MSFT.O).
Tech and growth stocks dominated U.S. equity markets for years after the 2008 financial crisis, helped by near-zero interest rates. They struggled with broader markets last year when the Federal Reserve raised rates to combat soaring inflation, and some investors doubt they will regain market pole position anytime soon. The Nasdaq 100 fell 33% in 2022, while the S&P 500 lost 19.4%.
The six largest stocks by market value at the end of 2021 – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Amazon, Meta and Tesla (TSLA.O) – saw their collective weight in the S&P 500 drop from 25% to 18%, according to Strategas Research Partners.
This dynamic echoes a pattern observed after the bursting of the dot-com market bubble at the turn of the century. According to Strategas, the six largest stocks at the time saw their collective weight in the S&P 500 drop to 5%, from a multi-year high of 17%.
“This leadership relaxation … is going to be measured in years, not months or quarters,” said Chris Verrone, head of technical and macro research at Strategas.
BENEFIT TEST
Companies accounting for more than half of the market value of the S&P 500 are expected to report results over the next two weeks, including Microsoft, the second-largest U.S. company by market value, on Tuesday, Tesla and Elon Musk’s IBM (IBM. N) Wednesday and Intel (INTC.O) Thursday. Apple, the largest US company by market value, and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, report the following week.
According to Refinitiv IBES, fourth quarter profits in the technology sector are expected to have fallen 9.1% from a year ago, compared to a 2.8% decline for overall S&P 500 profits.
A crucial question for many megacaps, once heralded for meteoric growth, is whether they can significantly increase revenue and profits while cutting costs in the face of a possible recession.
Alphabet Inc
“The biggest benefit might be if they could show expense control while keeping at least reasonable growth intact,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. “It’s a difficult balancing act.”
Valuations of tech companies and megacaps have moderated after last year’s sell-off, though they still sit above those of the broader market. The S&P 500 tech sector is still trading at a roughly 19% premium to the broader index, above its 10-year average of 7%, according to Refinitiv Datastream.
Nevertheless, some investors are hesitant to bet against technology stocks.
The Wells Fargo Investment Institute lists technology as one of its favorite US sectors.
The company expects an economic slowdown and believes many tech companies have businesses that are resilient to economic uncertainty, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist there.
“It’s just too big and too important not to participate,” Samana said. “But the years of easily outperforming the S&P are probably behind us.
Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, John Stonestreet and Daniel Wallis
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/wall-st-week-ahead-tech-stock-rebound-faces-doubters-with-earnings-season-ahead-2023-01-20/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wall St Week Ahead Tech stock rebound faces skeptics with earnings season ahead
- Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti ‘Was So Quiet’ During Magazine Photoshoot | Bollywood
- Fire rips through a historic building in Peru as protesters clash with police in the capital Lima.
- Labor urges inquiry into claim BBC chairman helped Johnson arrange loan guarantee
- Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Wears Ripped Black Dress: Photos – Hollywood Life
- Will Massive Job Cuts at Google and Microsoft Affect Connecticut?
- Trump warns Republicans to avoid cutting Medicare and Social Security in fight against debt ceiling
- Protests in Stockholm, including Koran burning, draw strong condemnation from Turkey
- James Cameron invites Rajamouli to Hollywood
- UConn men’s hockey defeats UMass 4-3 in overtime
- British Minister Lord Karan Bilimoria [WATCH]
- Snow to hit Britain today with bone-chilling minus 9 degrees