Wall St Week Ahead Tech stock rebound faces skeptics with earnings season ahead

NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) – A series of earnings reports in the coming weeks are set to test a recent rebound in tech stocks and other megacaps, a category whose leading position in U.S. markets faltered after the selloff from last year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index (.NDX) gained nearly 6.2% in 2023, compared to a 3.45% rise for the S&P 500 (.SPX). Shares of some megacap companies – which include those clustered outside of technology in sectors such as communication services and consumer discretionary – have soared, with Amazon (AMZN.O), Meta Platforms (META.O) and Nvidia (NVDA.O) showing double-digit percentage increases.

Several factors are driving this outperformance, including investors piling into stocks they believe have been punished too much in 2022. A moderation in bond yields, whose jump last year particularly weighed on tech stock valuations, also likely helps the group, investors said.

Now, however, attention is turning to whether these companies can weather a widely expected economic downturn while sustaining valuations that some investors consider too high.

“To sustain this rebound, the outlook for 23 needs to be less worse than people anticipate,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel, whose company recently trimmed its stakes in Apple (AAPL.O) and Microsoft. (MSFT.O).

Tech and growth stocks dominated U.S. equity markets for years after the 2008 financial crisis, helped by near-zero interest rates. They struggled with broader markets last year when the Federal Reserve raised rates to combat soaring inflation, and some investors doubt they will regain market pole position anytime soon. The Nasdaq 100 fell 33% in 2022, while the S&P 500 lost 19.4%.

The six largest stocks by market value at the end of 2021 – Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (GOOGL.O), Amazon, Meta and Tesla (TSLA.O) – saw their collective weight in the S&P 500 drop from 25% to 18%, according to Strategas Research Partners.

This dynamic echoes a pattern observed after the bursting of the dot-com market bubble at the turn of the century. According to Strategas, the six largest stocks at the time saw their collective weight in the S&P 500 drop to 5%, from a multi-year high of 17%.

“This leadership relaxation … is going to be measured in years, not months or quarters,” said Chris Verrone, head of technical and macro research at Strategas.

Megacap shares as a percentage of the S&P 500

BENEFIT TEST

Companies accounting for more than half of the market value of the S&P 500 are expected to report results over the next two weeks, including Microsoft, the second-largest U.S. company by market value, on Tuesday, Tesla and Elon Musk’s IBM (IBM. N) Wednesday and Intel (INTC.O) Thursday. Apple, the largest US company by market value, and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, report the following week.

According to Refinitiv IBES, fourth quarter profits in the technology sector are expected to have fallen 9.1% from a year ago, compared to a 2.8% decline for overall S&P 500 profits.

A crucial question for many megacaps, once heralded for meteoric growth, is whether they can significantly increase revenue and profits while cutting costs in the face of a possible recession.

Alphabet Inc said on Friday it was cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, the latest tech giant to announce layoffs. Microsoft announced on Wednesday it would cut 10,000 jobs while Amazon began notifying employees of its own job cuts of 18,000 people.

“The biggest benefit might be if they could show expense control while keeping at least reasonable growth intact,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. “It’s a difficult balancing act.”

Reuters Charts

Valuations of tech companies and megacaps have moderated after last year’s sell-off, though they still sit above those of the broader market. The S&P 500 tech sector is still trading at a roughly 19% premium to the broader index, above its 10-year average of 7%, according to Refinitiv Datastream.

Nevertheless, some investors are hesitant to bet against technology stocks.

The Wells Fargo Investment Institute lists technology as one of its favorite US sectors.

The company expects an economic slowdown and believes many tech companies have businesses that are resilient to economic uncertainty, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist there.

“It’s just too big and too important not to participate,” Samana said. “But the years of easily outperforming the S&P are probably behind us.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, John Stonestreet and Daniel Wallis

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.