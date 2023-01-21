Business
Is a bear market inevitable in the event of a recession in 2023? Here is what history shows.
It might seem like everyone and their brother these days is predicting a recession. Several major banks have warned of the potential for an economic slowdown in their latest quarterly updates. A survey of the global economy found that 63% of economists expect a recession this year.
This gloomy outlook could indicate that the stock market is about to experience another big pullback. But is a bear market inevitable in the event of a recession in 2023? Here is what history shows.
A general model
It makes sense for stocks to fall during a recession. After all, there are real underlying businesses behind every stock. These companies have a harder time generating earnings growth when the economy is faltering. And ultimately, earnings growth is what drives stock prices.
This conventional wisdom generally manifests itself. There have been three recessions in the United States so far in the 21st century. In each case, the S&P500 fell at least 20% – the threshold for declaring a bear market.
As you can imagine, this phenomenon is not new. The stock market entered a sharp bear market during the Great Depression. After a rebound, stocks plunged into bearish territory again in 1937.
This pattern repeated itself several times over the following decades. The 1970s were a particularly difficult time. The S&P 500 fell more than 20% during the recession that ended in November 1970. In 1973 and 1974, an Arab oil embargo caused an even worse decline.
Some exceptions
However, recessions have not always led to bear markets in the past. Since 1950, the US economy has gone through 11 recessions. The S&P 500 did not enter a bear market in four of them.
In the early 1950s, the Federal Reserve took steps to control high inflation. The US economy officially entered a recession in 1953. While the S&P 500 initially fell, it never reached bear market territory. Stocks started rebounding relatively early in this recession. The S&P 500 even finished it with a solid gain.
A somewhat similar story occurred in the following decade. The Fed began raising interest rates in 1959. In April 1960, the United States was in a recession. But a bear market did not materialize for the S&P 500. The index began to rebound well before the end of the short recession.
In 1980, the US economy slid into recession again following aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed. This time, however, the S&P 500 never even approached bear market territory. At the end of the short-lived recession, the index was higher than it was before the recession began.
1990 brought a different verse to the same song. The Fed raised interest rates to control inflation. A recession followed. However, once again, the decline in the S&P 500 was not enough to call a bear market.
Inevitable? No, and no.
So is a bear market inevitable if we have a recession in 2023? No, not based on historical precedent. It is entirely possible that all fears of a recession are already fully priced into stock prices.
But above all, a recession is not inevitable either. White House economist Jared Bernstein said in an interview last month with Yahoo! Finance, “I think there is reason to be optimistic that the path to a smooth and stable transition is plausible and credible.”
Certainly, Bernstein’s ties to the Biden administration give him a reason to turn things around for the better. But there are other economists with no connections to the White House who don’t think a recession is necessarily on the way.
The best thing investors can do is prepare for any outcome. Buying virtually recession-proof stocks can help protect your portfolio from any major downside. Investing in stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) – especially low-cost index funds – on a regular basis (eg monthly) is another good strategy. If you have a long-term perspective, even recessions and bear markets can provide excellent opportunities to make money.
