Pakistan Stock Exchange Benchmark Loses 4.8% WoW – OpEd – Eurasia Review





Continued political uncertainty in the country, following the dissolution of the Punjab government and the KP, kept the market under pressure during the week ended January 20, 2023. The KSE-100 index lost 1,915.5 points or 4.8% to end Friday’s trading session at 38,408.0 points. Volumes dried up, with daily volumes averaging 143.2 million shares versus 183.3 million shares the previous week, recording a 22% WoW decline. On the currency side, the PKR depreciated by 0.66%, ending the week at 229.67 PKR/US$. Other major news of the week were: 1) remittances from July to December 2022 fell 11% year on year to $14.1 billion, 2) the World Bank pledged $615 million for works flood relief, 3) E&P companies sounded alarm on currency crisis, 4) Barrick Gold plans to start productions in 2028 at Reko Diq mine, 5) GoP to announce mini budget of 200 RKR billion to appease IMF, 6) Jul-Nov 2022 LSMI output drops 3.58% YoY, 7) FDI drops 59% in first half of current fiscal year, 8) The current account deficit fell by 60% in the first half of FY23 due to lower imports, and 9) The GoP expressed readiness to respond to all IMF requests to restart the lending program . Reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed an increase in WoW for the first time in about 8 weeks, up $258 million to $4.6 billion, matching less than a month’s worth of import coverage. From a sector point of view, the best performing sectors were: Modarabas, leasing companies and insurance, while the worst performing sectors were: cement, leather and tanneries and cable and electrical appliances. In terms of stock, the top performers were: EFUG, DCR, FFC, COLG and ABL, while the laggards included: KTML, CHCC, KOHC, CEPB and TGL. Foreign investors were the main buyers with a net purchase of $4.88 million, followed by banks/DFIs with a net purchase of $4.07 million. Mutual funds were the top sellers, with a net sale of US$9.64 million, followed by insurance companies with a net sale of US$4.96 million. The trajectory of the market next week would be determined by the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee, which is scheduled to meet on January 23, 2023. The market widely expects a 100 basis point increase in key rates. It looks like the market has already priced in the 100 basis point hike, and any deviation in the decision could impact the market. On top of that, the country’s external position would remain in focus, with the delayed resumption of the IMF program hurting market sentiment. The IMF stamp of approval would unlock flows from bilateral and multilateral sources, the need of the hour given the country’s alarming reserve position. The GoP is expected to take tough decisions to appease the IMF, which include collecting additional revenue of PKR 200 billion and hikes in gas and electricity tariffs, as well as a market-determined exchange rate. We continue to defend companies with dollar-denominated revenue streams as currency weakness is expected to persist.

