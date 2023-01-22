Nigerian Stock Market Ends This Week On Bull Run – Voice of Nigeria





Activities in the Nigerian stock market summed up as the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalization rose 0.16% to close the week at 52,594.68 and 28.647 billion naira. Similarly, all the other indices finished higher except for NGX CG, NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX AFR Div. Yield, NGX MERI Value, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Industrial Goods, NGX Insurance and NGX Growth indices which depreciated by 1.17%, 1.18%, 2.60%, 0.64%, 2.66% respectively , 2.05%, 2.34%, 0.40% and 1.06% , while the NGX ASeM and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat. A total turnover of 1.241 billion shares worth N15.668 billion in 18,560 trades was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Stock Exchange, as opposed to a total of 1.286 billion shares worth N29.634 billion which traded last week in 19,816 bids. The financial services sector, measured by volume, leads the business chart with 1.010 billion shares valued at N5.924 billion traded in 9,165 transactions; thus contributing 81.37% and 37.81% to the volume and value of the total turnover of the shares. The conglomerate industry followed with 46.761 million shares worth N112.918 million in 641 deals. Third place was the consumer goods industry, with turnover of 42.121 million shares worth N2.134 billion in 2,886 transactions. Trading in the top three stocks, namely Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, measured by volume, accounted for 605.879 million shares worth N2.120 billion in 1,631 trades, contributing to 48.82% and 13.53% in total volume and value of share turnover. During the week, 39 stocks appreciated to a price lower than 51 stocks the previous week. On the other hand, 30 stocks depreciated at the price higher than 27 in the previous week, 88 shares remained unchanged, higher than seventy-nine 79 shares recorded in the previous week. AND P A total of 2,063 units worth N1.505 million were traded this week in 59 deals, compared to a total of 7,591 units worth N1.726 million traded last week in 58 deals. OBLIGATIONS In the bond section of the market, a total of 21,845 units worth N21.565 million were traded this week in 14 deals, compared to a total of 51,785 units worth N51.600 million traded last week. last week in 16 transactions. Olusola Akintonde

