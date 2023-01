Session on stock market investments held

Muscat: According to AV Manohar, CEO of Wisdom Business and Training Services, who recently led a stock market investment orientation session, “Be system oriented, strategy oriented and smart in action and that is the secret to success in investment”. A step-by-step approach to investing in listed shares of the Muscat Stock Exchange was presented to an audience of young nationals, finance and accounting professionals, stock analysts and aspiring investors . “Save first, then spend” is a catchphrase for wealthy investors and is therefore worth emulating. Investing is a wonderful journey and if one steps in at a young age, through compulsory savings every month, can reach the higher portals of wealth early in life. A great chance to grow your savings thanks to the fabulous multiplier effects expected in this game of skill. “Making money with money” is the narrative that emerges from this exciting undertaking. “Equity returns cover inflation” is yet another advantage. It has been pointed out that investing in the stock market is not as risky as many think, provided the investor continues to invest in fundamentally good scenarios and decides to hold it for the long term. ‘Buy well; stay seated” is sound advice from stock winners. Researching the fundamentals of the company before investing, arriving at the intrinsic value of the stock, operating in stop-losses and exiting at the right time are the SOPs for making money in the stock market. “Investing from savings and not by borrowing” was highlighted as a matter of caution. Reckless investing without proper study, greed, fear, and herd mentality are the destructive forces that must be kept out of the investment dashboard. Participants were guided through different aspects of investing such as stocks, the stock market, research on the economy, the sector and the fundamentals of the chosen company, the intrinsic valuation of the stock, the setting the target return, the buy and sell strategy, the investment plan and the philosophy. In addition, a touch-up on technical analysis, mutual funds, unlisted companies and bonds enriched the overall investment technique and knowledge of the participants. The session ended with a powerful take home message: “Knowledge is power; knowledge translation is a super power. Connect to investment. It may be a small step today, but a big leap for tomorrow”.

