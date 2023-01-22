How the Stock Market Will Shape Nigeria’s Economy in 2023

The stock market is critical to Nigeria’s economic growth and development, especially as we approach an election year.

Thus, the 2023 general elections and their results would have a major impact on investor confidence, especially due to the high risk associated with the elections in the country.

Speaking on the market outlook for the year 2023, Uche Uwaleke, Professor of Capital Markets at Nasarawa State University, Keffi, and Chairman of Capital Market Academics in Nigeria, noted that the trend The market’s current bullish run may not be sustained through the first quarter of 2023, when cautious trading and profit taking are likely to take center stage.

According to him, history indicates that in an election year, a number of foreign investors seek safety in other emerging markets and may return some time after the election, if widely deemed credible by the international community.

Because of this flight-to-safety trend, government securities will most likely offer the most opportunity and become the toast for investors in the first half of 2023, he said.

Speaking further, Uwaleke highlighted the Central Bank of Nigeria’s monetary policy decisions and budget implementation, among other policies that will also impact the elections.

CBN Monetary Policy

The capital market expert noted that since the impact of monetary policy comes with a lag, it is to be expected that the full effects of the pace and magnitude of increases in policy rates in 2022 hit the economy in 2023.

Tight monetary conditions will most likely weigh on near-term economic growth and dampen stock market performance, especially in the first half of 2023, he said.

It is very likely that the CBN, following the advice of the IMF during the Article IV consultation with Nigeria, will maintain tight financial conditions to contain inflation, implying limited benefits for the equity market. .

Unfortunately, political uncertainty and insecurity will not allow high interest rates to support significant flows of foreign investors in the first half of 2023.

As a result, I expect economic activity to slow in the first and second quarters of 2023. Perhaps nowhere will this be more apparent than in manufacturing and agriculture, where growth rates have already begun to fall, according to the National Bureau of Statistics’ GDP Report for the Third Quarter of 2022, he said.

Regarding the implications of such decisions, he said he believed that in this context, companies in the agriculture and consumer goods sectors could experience a depreciation in their share prices during these periods.

In general, the tightening of the CBN position in the first half of 2023 will largely contain the stock market gains.

It should be mentioned that the supply and cost-push factors driving inflationary pressure in Nigeria, including energy costs and insecurity, which are exogenous to CBN, will likely deprive the monetary authority of victory over the war on inflation, as the expected impact of the implementation of the currency overhaul and a cash withdrawal limit on inflation and exchange rates may not materialize. materialize in the short term.

Execution of the expansionary budget 2023

From a theoretical point of view, the implementation of an expansionary budget should energize the stock market as production increases with a positive impact on the profits of listed companies.

However, the 2023 federal budget of around N21.8 trillion is weighted more on recurrent spending (N8.32 trillion) and debt servicing (N6.55 trillion).

This has serious consequences for inflation and interest rates since the huge budget deficit will be financed mainly by borrowing. Thus, fiscal conditions could deteriorate, which will likely lead to downgrades by rating agencies such as Moodys, Standard & Poors and Fitch, which will negatively impact confidence and stock prices.

A related issue is the government’s plan to securitize over N23 billion of government debt owed to the CBN. All of this points to a high interest rate environment in 2023, which does not bode well for the stock market.

On the deficit, he said the elephant in the room appeared to be the issue of the fuel subsidy, which the 2023 budget only considered until June. How the new administration handles the challenges that come with its removal is central to macroeconomic stability in the second half of 2023.

Needless to say, negative investor sentiment, both domestic and foreign, will prevail if the removal of fuel subsidies is made possible.

This is why the government should seriously start involving relevant stakeholders; communicate effectively with the public and agree compensation measures with organized workers to ameliorate its direct impact and unintended consequences, he added.

On the upside, the gift noted that the implementation of the revised capital market master plan (2021-2025) which is expected to come into effect from 2023, could support market performance, especially in the 2nd half of 2023.

Given that the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning is the implementing ministry and has been charged with responsibility for its proper execution, it is expected that, contrary to what has obtained in the past, the ministry conducts it within the framework of the national plan. economic policy program.

If done, sectors like ICT (MTN, Airtel), Agriculture (Okomu, Presco), Industry (Dangote Cement, BUA Cement), Oil & Gas (SEPLAT, MRS) and Financial Services (Zenith, GTCO) could benefit from increased investor participation in H2 2023 on the back of the revised plan which aims to obtain significant participation from institutional investors (in particular pension funds, insurance companies, mutual funds investment) as well as retail investors to the stock market, he explained.

On the global space, he claimed that a rise in US interest rates and bond yields would make it more costly for the government to service the huge public debt which now exceeds 42 trillion naira, especially external debt. , with a significant component of Eurobonds.

This development will aggravate the current fiscal imbalance, jeopardize the 2023 budget and crowd out development funds.

Having gone down this path before, fiscal and monetary authorities should anticipate the fallout from monetary policy tightening by central banks in developed economies and put in place measures to cushion the negative impact on the Nigerian economy, he said. he declares.

He further explained that the international crude oil price is expected to remain above the 2023 budget benchmark price of $75 per barrel on average. report this ad

To be sure, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast indicates that Brent crude oil prices will average $95.33 per barrel in 2023, in part due to the OPEC+ production target and the US. EU ban on imports of Russian crude as well as the G7 price cap which aims to reduce Russia’s ability to finance the war in Ukraine, he added.



