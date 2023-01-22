COVID: How the WHO’s emergency decision will impact Canada





The World Health Organization Emergency Committee will decide January 27 whether the COVID-19 pandemic is still a global emergency and the decision could impact how governments, including Canada, proceed to combat the virus. The title of emergency declaration, known as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, is the highest level of alert for the UN agency and the release of the declaration helps expedite the search. , funding and international public health measures to contain the disease. At a news conference on Friday, federal public health officials told reporters Canada would continue to monitor COVID-19 subvariants and urged people to get booster doses. As Omicron’s newest subvariant, the Kraken, spreads across the country, officials say the pandemic isn’t over. The WHO committee is made up of independent experts who will assess the viral evolution of COVID-19 and the strain it is placing on health services around the world. On Friday, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr Theresa Tam, said the UN decision was an “important deliberation”. “Whatever decision the WHO director-general makes, I think we just have to continue with what we’re doing now,” she said. The newest Omicron XBB.1.5 sub-variant, dubbed “Kraken”, is the dominant variant in the United States and has begun to spread across Canada. It’s the most transmissible variant to date, experts warn, but it’s not linked to increasing severity. “Over the coming year, we need to continue to monitor the evolution of the virus, the Omicron variant, because it’s still spreading all over the world, it’s going to mutate,” Tam said during the interview. press conference. COVID-19[feminine] global vaccine equity continues to be highlighted by officials to prevent the emergence of new variants. Places like Southern countries do not have access to vaccines while Western countries offer multiple boosters. “Much more needs to be done to address global vaccine inequities and prevent the emergence of the next devastating variant,” he added. a report published in October 2022 in the International Journal of Infection Diseases reads. Periodically over the three years since the declaration, the UN has come together to reaffirm COVID-19 as a global emergency. It was last reaffirmed in July 2022. Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, Dr Howard Njoo, has warned people thinking the pandemic is over. “We haven’t reached the end of the pandemic,” Njoo said in French at Friday’s press conference. “I think we’re past the acute phase of the pandemic, but of course the virus continues to circulate in Canada and around the world.” Canadian hospitals have been under pressure over the past few months as nurse burnout, COVID-19, influenza and RSV have had a serious impact on the number of patients accepted and emergency room wait times. Njoo highlighted continued monitoring of COVID-19 for new variants and research into long-term symptoms of the virus. “We keep saying the same messages: get vaccinated, keep your vaccinations up to date and we’ll see what happens,” Njoo said. “Treatment and research are still very important against COVID, maybe vaccines will have to be changed as well. We must not let our guard down.”

