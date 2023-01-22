Here’s how to buy stocks in a bear market

Everyone knows that the way to make money in the stock market is to buy low and sell high. It’s not complicated logic, but the biggest losses for most investors occur when they “buy low” in a bear market. When the stock goes even lower, the frustration and pain get too much, so they capitulate and lock themselves into a big loss.

There are two problems with the “buy low” approach.

First, we have no idea if the current low is them low. In bear markets, support is meaningless, and it can be shocking to see how far a “good” stock can fall before it finally hits bottom.

The second problem is our emotions. Our plans disappear if our entry point is poor and we start racking up losses. As Mike Tyson once said, “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face.” Our emotions come into play when the market hurts us and we tend to make bad decisions.

So how do you deal with bad timing and counterproductive emotions in a bear market?

The advantages of “evidence purchases”

One solution is to “probe purchases”. Probing purchases is a strategy developed by Jesse Livermore. Jesse Livermore is considered one of the greatest traders of all time, but he still went bankrupt three times before the age of 30. He was known on Wall Street as the “Boy Plunger” because he “dived” into huge positions. When they worked, he made a fortune. When they didn’t work, it was wiped out in the crash of 1929. Livermore made around $100 million, which is about $1.5 billion today. He went on to lose it all more than once mainly due to his inability to follow his own rules.

What was particularly frustrating for Livermore was that many of his top losing trades would have worked just fine had his timing been a little different. He built his position too big and too fast and couldn’t stay with them when they weren’t working immediately. This is the same problem that most investors face in the current bear market. Trades may eventually work well over the years, but emotions drive them to escape the situation when the pain is too great.

Livermore addressed this timing problem by developing a method called “polling”. Rather than jumping in immediately, he was probing the market by making small purchases that would help him get a feel for price movements. If he liked what he saw, he would add to the position and start pyramiding it as it moved in his favor. This goes hand in hand with my favorite George Soros trading quote: “It’s not whether you’re right or wrong, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re right”. fake.”

Livermore likened his approach to a military officer sending out a patrol to spy on the enemy and gather intelligence. The knowledge gained from this survey would allow him to attack aggressively at the right time.

The survey method has several advantages. First, it helps keep emotions in check when you start small and limits risk. You will find that your view of a stock will often change very quickly once you actually own one. I often find that I will avoid a table that, at first glance, seems technically too extensive. But after making a small initial purchase and then watching the stock, my attitude about it will change as I follow price action more closely and get a sense of the stock’s personality. Rather than viewing it as a missed trade, I focus on looking for an opportunity to support as the chart develops.

A second benefit of the probing approach is that it allows for a much higher level of aggressiveness when trading incrementally. Since you can manage risk more closely, it is possible to take larger positions while monitoring the situation.

Livermore had two key conditions for its survey purchases. First, he determined the size he ultimately intended to hold if the stock grew the way he wanted. He had a plan in advance and didn’t just add random actions. His initial survey purchase would typically be around 20% of the total size he had planned. The idea is to have a plan and not be tempted to change it as your emotions kick in as the price action develops.

This first rule goes hand in hand with the second, which is that you only add to the trade if it acts positively. You’re not trying to lower your cost basis because you hope the market will eventually appreciate the positive fundamentals of that stock. What you are doing is adding to your position as the price action proves that the market is discovering the merits of the situation. This is what helps you improve your timing. You are not trying to guess when a stock will move. You kiss him as he moves and does what he’s supposed to.

Much of the movement in any stock is random and doesn’t make much sense. You can take advantage of this when you observe the situation and consider it in the context of general market conditions. Volatility should be your friend, not your enemy.

A variation I add to the probing approach is to trade part of the position with shorter timeframes. Rather than treating it as one big trade established gradually, I will consider it as multiple trades with different time frames. This has many of the same benefits as the probing approach, but helps mitigate risk when there are a few quick reversals when building a position.

Four steps to the survey approach

1. Take an initial position. The key here is to keep it small and leave room to add as the stock grows. A “trailing” position, or what Jesse Livermore called a “probing” position, will force you to watch price action more carefully and help you develop some feel for the move. Once you own stocks, you will be motivated to do more research and uncover potential negative and positive catalysts.

2. Find a second entry. If the stock disappointed immediately, discard it and move on. Maybe you’ll come back to it in the future. If it is performing well and market conditions are good, add a little more. Take advantage of routine volatility. It doesn’t necessarily matter if you buy lower or higher as long as the chart remains healthy.

3. Stay patient. Now that I have a foot in the stock, I want to see how it performs. Does this stocking hold? Otherwise, I would probably make a partial sale. The longer the stocking lasts, the more likely I will be to make additional additional purchases.

4. Stay disciplined. If the price action weakens and support comes into play, cut back a bit and try again. Don’t just sit there and hope the trade works out. Cut it quickly if the price action deteriorates.

In the worst bear market, most sounding trades won’t work initially, but the approach limits your risk and leaves you free to try again and again until things start working. Bear markets create great opportunities, and if you approach them with the right strategy, you won’t fear them.