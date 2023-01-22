Business
Stock market prediction next week (January 23-27, 2023)
Market prediction next week (January 23-27, 2023): Indian stock markets rose for the second straight week ending Jan. 20. Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed up 0.60% and 0.40% respectively during the week. Markets ended higher with the support of positive indices from Asian markets. The rise remained capped on the back of FII outflows, mixed corporate earnings and fears of aggressive rate hikes and recession fears in the US.
The coming weakness will be truncated as Indian markets will remain closed on Thursday January 26 due to Republic Day. Next week, the market will focus on the monthly F&O expiry, quarterly earnings and the US GDP figure. Other key factors likely to impact the stock market forecast next week are listed below.
Monthly F&O Expiry: Nifty & Bank Nifty Weekly Forecast
The Nifty Index, after opening slightly lower near the 18100 level on Friday, traded in a narrow range throughout the session and closed near the 18000 level to witness a lackluster day. The Nifty index is moving in and around the significant 50EMA levels of the 18100 area. It needs to break through the short-term resistance zone of the 18250 level which is very crucial for further upward movement. On a weekly basis, the Nifty index (at the spot level) could be trading in a range of 18300 to 17800
Bank nifty also witnessed a very tight sideways move in the final trading session of the week. It was hovering near the 42300 level, with most frontline banking stocks remaining stagnant. Moreover, the Banknifty index must decisively break through the area of the 42700-42600 levels for a breakout and an upward move. Bank Nifty (on a spot level basis) would be trading in a range of 41300-43200 during the week
Third quarter earnings
Last week, corporate earnings did not support domestic markets. Apart from HDFC Bank, other Nifty50 companies like HUL, Asian Paints and Indusind Bank were penalized after the announcement of third quarter results. Reliance Industries announced its third quarter results on Friday after the market, and it disappointed investors. On Saturday, Kotak Bank reported strong third-quarter results, while Ultratech reported net profit fell 38%.
ICICI Bank and SBI Life Q3 results are expected later today. On Monday, investors will react first to the third quarter results and penalize the company which announces the weak third quarter results. In the coming week, seven Nifty50 companies will announce their third quarter results. Traders should keep a close eye on third quarter earnings next week.
|Q3FY23 Results dates for Nifty50 shares
|Jan 23, 2023
|Axis Bank
|Jan 24, 2023
|Maruti
|Jan 25, 2023
|Bajaj Auto
|Jan 25, 2023
|Dr. Reddy
|Jan 25, 2023
|Tata Motors
|Jan 27, 2023
|Bajaj Finance
|Jan 28, 2023
|NTPC
Macroeconomic data
Retail inflation for agricultural and rural workers declined to 6.38% and 6.6% respectively on a sequential basis in December 2022. This is mainly due to lower prices for some food items, according to the Ministry of Labor, said Friday. On Friday after the market, another report showed by RBI that India’s foreign exchange reserve hit a five-month high of $572 billion in the week ended January 13.
Macroeconomic data released over the weekend was positive and markets will react positively to that data on Monday. Over the coming week, no major macroeconomic data will be released on the home front.
Global stock market forecast next week
Last week, global indices impacted domestic stock market sentiments and created volatility. Optimism over China’s reopening and the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) ultra-losing monetary policy lifted market sentiment over the week. On the other hand, weak economic data from the US and hawkish comments from Fed and ECB officials regarding interest rate hikes have shaken market sentiment. Netflix’s strong corporate earnings and Google’s job cuts report rallied the US and European markets on Friday.
Asian markets should follow positive signals from US markets on Monday. Major Asian markets like Shanghai, Taiwan and Hang Seng (until January 25) will remain closed next week due to the Lunar New Year. US GDP data and third quarter earnings will remain focused and drift global markets next week. Key economic data that is likely to impact the global stock market forecast is presented below.
|Important global macro data next week
|January 23, 2023
|BoJ Monetary Policy Briefing
|Japan
|January 23, 2023
|Consumer Confidence Flash Jan
|EA
|January 24, 2023
|Jibun Bank January Flash PMI
|Japan
|January 24, 2023
|S&P Global PMI Flash January
|EA
|January 24, 2023
|S&P/CIPS Global PMI Flash
|GB
|January 24, 2023
|S&P Global PMI Flash January
|WE
|January 25, 2023
|PPI Core Output Dec
|GB
|January 26, 2023
|Q4 GDP growth rate
|WE
|January 26, 2023
|Initial unemployment claim
|WE
|January 26, 2023
|New home sales in December
|WE
|January 26, 2023
|PCE price Q4
|WE
|January 27, 2023
|Tokyo CPI January
|Japan
|January 27, 2023
|Personal Income/Expenses Dec
|WE
|January 27, 2023
|December PCE price index
|WE
|January 27, 2023
|Michigan Consumer Sentiment Jan
|WE
|January 27, 2023
|Door-to-door sales pending
|WE
crude oil prices
The price of crude oil may limit the northward journey of the Indian stock market in the coming days. Oil prices closed around $1 a barrel last Friday and gained for the second week in a row. Crude oil gains as China’s economic outlook brightens and demand for crude oil increases in the world’s second-largest economy. On a weekly basis, Brent crude oil gained 2.8% while WTI rose 1.8%.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has already said in its report that demand for oil will increase due to the reopening of the Chinese economy and now OPEC is also forecasting a rebound in demand for crude oil in China. Crude oil prices will also get some additional support if the US Fed moves to modest interest rate hikes, which could once again improve the US economic outlook. Traders should watch Crude Oil prices closely as this could dampen domestic market sentiments.
FII & DII flows
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to sell in Indian equity markets during the week. Foreign investors unloaded Rs 2461.03 crore shares while Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) were net buyers and they bought Rs 3383.72 crore in the cash segment for the week ending January 20, 2023.
So far in 2023, FIIs have sold Rs 19,880 crore in Indian stock markets and according to NSDL data, most of the sales are in two heavy sectors: finance and IT. FIIs also took a bearish stance in the oil and gas, telecommunications and automotive sectors during this period. While metals and mining and construction saw substantial buying by FIIs.
With the reopening of the Chinese economy, FII flow has been redirected to China as valuations there are more attractive than in India. The flow of FIIs would remain volatile in Indian markets in the short term, which could negatively impact domestic markets.
Conclusion:
Indian stock markets posted a modest gain for the second week in a row. Markets traded a bound range in the absence of any major triggers last week. Next week will be truncated as Indian stock exchanges will remain closed on Thursday, January 26 due to Republic Day. The monthly F&O expiry will be on Wednesday, i.e. January 25th.
Indian markets are expected to open higher on Monday on positive global indices, but will remain volatile as investors react to the third quarter results that were announced over the weekend and the monthly F&O expiry. You can also follow our daily morning report at 7:30 a.m. for market direction.
