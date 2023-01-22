Business
Stock bulls try to ignore gloomy signals from bond markets
A dynamic rally on Friday saved the week for tech investors, but could not undo the damage done to the wider market by increasingly gloomy signals about the economy, many of which came from bonds.
The S&P 500’s 2023 surge, spurred by speculation of slowing inflation, began to show cracks in the four-day week as attention turned to prospects of an economic contraction.
Worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign has gone too far are increasingly weighing on the Treasury market, whose three-month overshoot of riskier assets reflects increasingly tough bets on a slow-down.
It’s not just about fixed income, your economic signal. Despite their rally at the start of the year, government bonds continue to represent legitimate competition for equities in terms of valuation.
A rough comparison of yields suggests that the recovery in Treasuries prices has room to maneuver when viewed alongside a still expensive stock market.
None of that was enough to prevent Friday’s tech rebound, the biggest gain of the year for the Nasdaq Composite Index.
The S&P 500 still suffered its first weekly decline of 2023, dampened by losses on Wednesday and Thursday after reports of retail sales, producer prices and business equipment rekindled concerns about the future of the economy.
We think the S&P in particular is trading at valuations that don’t match what was likely to see earnings, said David Spika, president and chief investment officer of GuideStone Capital Management.
Bonds are still expensive, but compared to stocks, they are much more attractive.
The $32 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (ticker TLT) exchange-traded fund climbed 6.7% in 2023 as investors sought safety in long-term government securities, down from a 3 .5% for the $365 billion SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. (TO SPY).
This sets TLT for a third consecutive month of outperformance against SPY, the longest winning streak since 2020.
The long-term bond ETF just posted a 50-day advance that exceeded 12.5%, which in the past has only happened when a recession is near or fears about it are high. , according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.
Over the past two decades, such a surge occurred in 2008-2009 and also in 2020, when downturns were imminent; it happened from 2010 to 2012, in 2015 and in 2019, when investors worried about one, he said.
Seeing +20 years of rally of this amount is therefore not a foolproof indicator of recession, but it does indicate that the markets are worried about an economic contraction, he wrote in a note.
Even after the historic 2022 sell-off, the so-called Fed model, which plots the earnings yield of the S&P 500 against the yield of 10-year Treasury bills, shows that bonds are still cheap relative to stocks. , at least in recent history.
Relative to its price, the S&P 500 is earning around 5.2% in earnings, compared to around 3.5% for the benchmark US bond. That’s close to the slimmest advantage for equities over the past decade.
Yields may drop a little further despite being down a lot over the past two days, and this is an environment in which bonds are cheap again, said JPMorgan’s global market strategist Meera Pandit. Asset Management, on Bloomberg Television.
The attractiveness of bonds for the remainder of 2023 has increased.
These early returns have revived the decades-old 60/40 approach to investing after the double selloff in stocks and bonds last year produced the strategy’s worst annual loss since the 2008 financial crisis.
Portfolios split between 60% stocks and 40% bonds are off to their best start to a year since 1987, according to a Bloomberg index.
The dominance of debt markets so far against still-expensive equities is prompting some money managers to advocate a variation on the classic strategy: flip the components and put most assets in bonds.
The bond market is obviously cheap for the stock market, said DoubleLine Capitals Jeffrey Gundlach.
I don’t recommend a 60/40 portfolio, but rather a 40/60 portfolio, or even a 40/25/15 portfolio of bonds, stocks and then other things in the 15%.
Updated: January 22, 2023, 05:00

