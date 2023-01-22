Connect with us

Business

Multibagger Share Declares Share Repurchase Worth 21 Cr at 15% Premium

 


With a market valuation of 1,317.20 Cr, KDDL LTD is a small capitalization company which operates in the consumer discretionary industry. KDDL is a well-known Indian company specializing in the production of watch components. Through its subsidiary Ethos Limited, KDDL also operates the largest luxury watch retail network in India. A share buyback operation of up to 21 crore was announced by the company through an open market agreement, with a price per share of up to 1,200. This buyback currently commands a 15.60% premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its board had approved the proposal to buy back fully paid shares with a nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each of the Company at a price n not exceeding Rs. 1,200/- (Rupees one thousand two hundred lakhs only) per share (“Maximum Redemption Price”) and for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 2100 lakhs (Rs. twenty-one hundred lakhs only) (“ Maximum Redemption Size”), of the shareholders of the Company (other than the promoters, group of promoters and persons controlling the Company) payable in cash via the “Open Market” channel by the mechanism of the stock exchange which is less than 10 % of the total paid-up share capital and free reserves of the Company. »

At the Maximum Repurchase Size and the Maximum Repurchase Price, the indicative maximum number of capital shares to be repurchased under the Repurchase would be 1,75,000 capital shares (representing 1.37%, i.e. less than 25% of the total number of paid-up participating shares of the Company). The maximum redemption size represents 9.73% and 8.47% of the Company’s total paid-up share capital and free reserves based on the Company’s latest audited standalone and audited consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2022, respectively. “, informed KDDL to the exchanges.

On Friday, shares of KDDL Limited closed on the NSE at 1,038.00 each, up 1.46% from the previous close of 1,023.10. The stock recorded total volume of 10,852 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 13,576 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 230.63% and over the past three years of 227.62%. The stock has appreciated 10.12% over the past year, while its year-to-date decline is 0.52%. The stock had hit a 52-week high of 1,191.00 on (03-Feb-2022) and a 52 week low of 594.15 on (17-Jun-2022). For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a developer stake of 49.07%, an FII stake of 20.11%, a DII stake of 2.39%, a government stake of 0.06% and a public participation of 28.36%.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Pass the contest

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/multibagger-stock-declares-share-buyback-worth-rs-21-cr-at-a-premium-of-15-11674309222517.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: