Multibagger Share Declares Share Repurchase Worth 21 Cr at 15% Premium

With a market valuation of 1,317.20 Cr, KDDL LTD is a small capitalization company which operates in the consumer discretionary industry. KDDL is a well-known Indian company specializing in the production of watch components. Through its subsidiary Ethos Limited, KDDL also operates the largest luxury watch retail network in India. A share buyback operation of up to 21 crore was announced by the company through an open market agreement, with a price per share of up to 1,200. This buyback currently commands a 15.60% premium to the stock’s closing price on Friday.

The company said in a stock exchange filing that its board had approved the proposal to buy back fully paid shares with a nominal value of Rs. 10/- (Rupee Ten only) each of the Company at a price n not exceeding Rs. 1,200/- (Rupees one thousand two hundred lakhs only) per share (“Maximum Redemption Price”) and for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 2100 lakhs (Rs. twenty-one hundred lakhs only) (“ Maximum Redemption Size”), of the shareholders of the Company (other than the promoters, group of promoters and persons controlling the Company) payable in cash via the “Open Market” channel by the mechanism of the stock exchange which is less than 10 % of the total paid-up share capital and free reserves of the Company. »

At the Maximum Repurchase Size and the Maximum Repurchase Price, the indicative maximum number of capital shares to be repurchased under the Repurchase would be 1,75,000 capital shares (representing 1.37%, i.e. less than 25% of the total number of paid-up participating shares of the Company). The maximum redemption size represents 9.73% and 8.47% of the Company’s total paid-up share capital and free reserves based on the Company’s latest audited standalone and audited consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2022, respectively. “, informed KDDL to the exchanges.

On Friday, shares of KDDL Limited closed on the NSE at 1,038.00 each, up 1.46% from the previous close of 1,023.10. The stock recorded total volume of 10,852 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 13,576 shares. The stock has produced a multibagger return over the past five years of 230.63% and over the past three years of 227.62%. The stock has appreciated 10.12% over the past year, while its year-to-date decline is 0.52%. The stock had hit a 52-week high of 1,191.00 on (03-Feb-2022) and a 52 week low of 594.15 on (17-Jun-2022). For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company posted a developer stake of 49.07%, an FII stake of 20.11%, a DII stake of 2.39%, a government stake of 0.06% and a public participation of 28.36%.

