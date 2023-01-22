Multibagger Stock Rebounds 200% in 6 Months, Board Declares Stock Split and Dividend

With a market value of Rs. 386.92 Cr., Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is a small-cap company engaged in the electrical equipment industry. Servotech is a leading producer of solar products, medical equipment and energy solutions.

On Saturday, the company said in a stock market filing that the board of directors of Servotech Power Systems Limited (“Company”), on the recommendation of its sub-committees, at its meeting held on January 21, 2023, considered, inter alia, statement approved interim dividend of Re. 0.20/- per Company share for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. It should also be noted that the amount of the interim dividend will be credited to the respective bank accounts of the eligible shareholders on or around Saturday February 18, 2023.”

In addition, Friday, February 3, 2023 has been set as the record date for the payment of the interim dividend and the subdivision of one capital share of Rs. 10/- each into 5 shares with a par value of Rs. 2/- each.

In Q3FY23, the company reported net sales of 83.27 Cr on a consolidated basis compared to 41.41 Cr reported in the prior year quarter, up 101% YoY. The company recorded a consolidated net profit of 3.87 Cr at T3FY23, compared to 1.07 Cr reported in Q3FY22, representing a year-over-year growth of 261%. Servotech Power Systems EPS has become 1.82 per share in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 0.58 reported in the quarter ended December 2021.

On Friday, shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd closed on the NSE at 181.95 each, up 2.77% from the previous close of 177.05. The stock saw total volume of 104,723 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 22,148 shares. The company was listed on September 02, 2021 and since then it has risen 622.02% so far since its IPO. The stock has appreciated 75.88% over the past year, and year-to-date it is up 12.38%. The stock has posted a multibagger return of 209.97% over the past six months and has climbed 26.27% over the past month.

Based on the technical outlook for the stock, Servotech System has a market capitalization of Rs. 400 crore and is trading near its 52 week, with a face value of 10, EPS of 1.88, positive revenue growth , stable EBITDA and improving profit margins. On the technical setup, the stock showed a strong move and generated an 88% return over the one-year period. Momentum indicators suggest the counter could touch the 200 levels in the near term,” said Manoj Dalmia, Director, Proficient Equities.

