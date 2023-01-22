Connect with us

Business

Multibagger Stock Rebounds 200% in 6 Months, Board Declares Stock Split and Dividend

 


With a market value of Rs. 386.92 Cr., Servotech Power Systems Ltd. is a small-cap company engaged in the electrical equipment industry. Servotech is a leading producer of solar products, medical equipment and energy solutions.

On Saturday, the company said in a stock market filing that the board of directors of Servotech Power Systems Limited (“Company”), on the recommendation of its sub-committees, at its meeting held on January 21, 2023, considered, inter alia, statement approved interim dividend of Re. 0.20/- per Company share for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. It should also be noted that the amount of the interim dividend will be credited to the respective bank accounts of the eligible shareholders on or around Saturday February 18, 2023.”

In addition, Friday, February 3, 2023 has been set as the record date for the payment of the interim dividend and the subdivision of one capital share of Rs. 10/- each into 5 shares with a par value of Rs. 2/- each.

In Q3FY23, the company reported net sales of 83.27 Cr on a consolidated basis compared to 41.41 Cr reported in the prior year quarter, up 101% YoY. The company recorded a consolidated net profit of 3.87 Cr at T3FY23, compared to 1.07 Cr reported in Q3FY22, representing a year-over-year growth of 261%. Servotech Power Systems EPS has become 1.82 per share in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to 0.58 reported in the quarter ended December 2021.

On Friday, shares of Servotech Power Systems Ltd closed on the NSE at 181.95 each, up 2.77% from the previous close of 177.05. The stock saw total volume of 104,723 shares compared to the 20-day average volume of 22,148 shares. The company was listed on September 02, 2021 and since then it has risen 622.02% so far since its IPO. The stock has appreciated 75.88% over the past year, and year-to-date it is up 12.38%. The stock has posted a multibagger return of 209.97% over the past six months and has climbed 26.27% over the past month.

Based on the technical outlook for the stock, Servotech System has a market capitalization of Rs. 400 crore and is trading near its 52 week, with a face value of 10, EPS of 1.88, positive revenue growth , stable EBITDA and improving profit margins. On the technical setup, the stock showed a strong move and generated an 88% return over the one-year period. Momentum indicators suggest the counter could touch the 200 levels in the near term,” said Manoj Dalmia, Director, Proficient Equities.

Know your inner investor
Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.

Pass the contest

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/multibagger-stock-rallies-200-in-6-months-board-declares-stock-split-dividend-11674378965121.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: