Here’s why airline stocks are skyrocketing right now
Shares of global airline stocks rose more than 12% last week, indicating investors were unfazed by the service outage that temporarily grounded planes in the United States. United Airlines was the week’s best performer, up 22%, followed by American Airlines (20%) and Frontier Airlines (17%).
For the one-month, three-month and six-month periods, a basket of global airline stocks crushed the market. Since mid-October, the NYSE Arca Global Airline Index has climbed more than 22% against the S&P 500, which has gained 11%.
Much of the recent increase has been driven by China’s decision tolift quarantine requirementsfor inbound travelers for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Airline bookings in China have boomed as a result.
But demand for regional air travel was growing even before China’s announcement. Last week, the Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines (AAPA) reported that13.4 million international passengerswere carried by Asian airlines in November 2022, a staggering increase of 663% compared to the same month a year earlier. On a Revenue Passenger Kilometer (RPK) basis, demand increased nearly 500% in the 12 months to the end of November.
There are, however, other drivers of the stock market rally.
Optimism for airline revenues
Its earnings season, and so far only Delta Air Lines has reported fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. Although profits were somewhat reduced due to higher expenses and debt service, the Atlanta-based carrier made great strides to meet and exceed 2019 levels. In the fourth quarter, net profit was of $828 million, still 25% of the $1.1 billion generated three years earlier. However, operating cash flow was $1.2 billion for the quarter, $220 million higher than reported for the period in 2019.
It was the statement from the Americans last week that really got investors excited. The carrier said its fourth-quarter profit will be double analysts’ expectations and its revenue will also exceed, thanks to apeak holiday travel season.Preliminary filings show fourth quarter revenue was up to 17% higher than that generated in the prior year period, against an expectation of a 12% increase.
American is due to report tomorrow.
US airlines are investing record amounts
As an investor, I like to see when a company is investing in itself, whether it’s building a new facility or placing new orders. This tells me that the leaders are optimistic about the future and positioning the company for growth.
We were seeing airlines doing just that right now. According to Airlines for America (A4A), US carriers are investing a record amount in things like aircraft, equipment, airport construction, information technology, and more. In 2022, capital expenditure was estimated at $21.2 billion; this year, they are expected to reach $27.0 billion, which would be a record.
Airbus and Boeing have announced strong deliveries and new orders for 2022. Since the tragic events involvingBoeing 737MAXin 2019, the Arlington-based company caught up with its main rival and, for the fourth consecutive year, Airbus overtook its American competitor. Airbus delivered 661 jets and won 820 net new orders last year, compared to Boeings 480 jets delivered and 774 net new orders.
United Airlines was responsible for one of the largest orders I have ever seen. In the largest wide-body order by a US carrier in commercial aviation history, the company announced in December that itordered 100 Boeing 787 Dreamlinerswith an option to purchase another 100. Additionally, United says it is continuing its unprecedented efforts to modernize the interior of its existing fleet.
Will business travel resume in 2023? Morgan Stanley believes so
What many investors are waiting for, I believe, is a sign that business travel has fully rebounded. According to data from ticket transaction settlement firm Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC), leisure travel has safely returned to 2019 levels, while business travel continues to lag. Of course, that just means there is great upside potential.
A recentreportfrom Morgan Stanley suggests companies are ready to start spending on business travel again. According to a survey of 100 global business travel managers, travel budgets are expected to average 98% of 2019 levels. Small businesses lead demand, says Morgan Stanley, with nearly two-thirds of of them saying they think travel budgets will increase this year compared to 2022.
Wheels up!
Initially published January 17, 2023.
For more news, insights and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.
All opinions expressed and data provided are subject to change without notice. Some of these opinions may not be suitable for all investors.
The NYSE Arca Global Airlines Index is a modified equal dollar weighted index designed to measure the performance of highly capitalized and liquid US and international airlines identified as part of the airline industry and listed in developed and emerging global markets . The S&P 500 Stock Index is a widely recognized capitalization-weighted index of 500 common stock prices of US companies.
Holdings may change daily. Holdings are reported at the end of the most recent quarter. The following securities mentioned in the article were held by one or more accounts managed by US Global Investors as of (12/30/22): United Airlines Holdings Inc., American Airlines Group Inc., Delta Air Lines Inc., Frontier Group Holdings Inc., Boeing Co., Airbus SE.
