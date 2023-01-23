Business
These 3 Exchanges Should Benefit From SEC Trading Reforms
The rules recently proposed by the Securities and Exchange Commission could be the most significant market overhaul in more than a decade. The commission focuses on the highly controversial practice of order flow payment, where brokers like Robin Hood sell their clients’ orders to market makers, who then execute those orders.
New rules could stifle business for market making firms such as Virtual Financial and Citadel titles. On the other hand, three trading exchanges that could benefit from these proposed new rules are Intercontinental exchange (ICE 1.46%), Nasdaq (NEXT 1.74%)and Cboe World Markets (CBOE 0.01%). What are the proposed rules and how can exchanges benefit from them? Keep reading to find out.
The SEC believes that some brokers have a conflict of interest
The SEC occasionally changes its rules to protect investors and maintain fair, orderly, and efficient markets. One practice the commission has set its sights on is payment for order flow (PFOF). The PFOF has been around for decades, but only in recent years has it come under scrutiny from regulators and market participants.
The practice of PFOF is where retail brokers, such as Robinhood or Charles Schwab, send orders to wholesale brokers, also known as market makers, to execute client orders. These retail brokers accept payment for routing this order flow to specific market makers, such as Virtu and Citadel.
The SEC believes this creates a conflict of interest in which brokers route orders to wholesalers who will maximize their profits at the expense of so-called best execution, or most favorable prices. The SEC’s proposed rules have received a lot of backlash from market makers and brokers who rely on orders and revenue as a core part of their business. Virtu Financial is fighting the commission and suing the agency under the Freedom of Information Act, saying the SEC “focuses more on policy and regulation through innuendo and assumption than serious engagement with an industry who has created the fairest and most competitive equity markets for retail investors globally.”
Here’s what the SEC offers
Although some retail brokers and market makers will see their business suffer, trading exchanges will benefit from two rules. The first proposed rule would require brokers to auction orders for best execution before being executed by a market maker. The rules would require broker-dealers to route orders under $200,000 through an exchange auction on public markets, benefiting those like the New York Stock Exchange (owned by Intercontinental Exchange), the Nasdaq or the CBOE.
Another rule would reduce tick sizes to tenths of a penny, allowing exchanges to execute trades in increments of less than a penny and leveling the playing field with market makers. The SEC argues that the proposed rules will increase competition and result in savings of $1.5 billion a year for retail traders. Opponents argue that the new rules could end up costing investors more and delaying auction execution could affect the quality of execution for retail investors.
These three exchanges could see higher volume as a result
The SEC’s decision could greatly affect how and who fulfills customer orders. The rules could push more volume back to exchanges, which have lost ground to off-exchange market makers and wholesalers as more retail brokers have turned to wholesalers to fill orders. These brokers claim that this is why they were able to offer commission-free trades to their clients.
From 2011 to 2021, off-exchange volume increased from 30% to 44%, according to data from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (Sifma) and Fitch Ratings. In the first nine months of 2022, $224 billion in volume was off-exchange, or 38.3% of total volume. By comparison, Intercontinental Exchange, Nasdaq, and CBOE captured $122 billion, $120 billion, and $78 billion of total dollar trading volume.
Although not all off-exchange volume is for retail traders, Sifma estimates that retail trade accounts for around 20% to 30% of all equity trading volumes, with the number of trades directed to wholesalers accounting for up to 10% of inventory activity. auction model, tens of billions of trade volume are potentially up for grabs from these trades.
Should You Buy These Scholarships?
The SEC’s proposed rules are going through their public comment period, which will remain open until around March 31. need to go through the legal system. If passed, trading will benefit, and market makers like Virtu Financial and retail brokers that rely on the PFOF like Robinhood will undoubtedly take a hit.
The new rules will benefit public exchanges, which could see the volume routed to these auctions jump. While these proposed rules are not reason enough to specifically invest in these exchanges, investors should understand the ramifications of these potential rule changes. That said, any proposed changes will likely take years to phase in.
