Abu-Ghazaleh Global and Amman Stock Exchange sign cooperation agreement





AMMAN Talal Abu-Ghazaleh & Co. Consulting (TAG-Consult), a member of Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global), has signed an agreement with the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) to cooperate in the field of consulting services . The agreement, signed by HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, Founder and Chairman of TAG.Global, and Amman Stock Exchange CEO, Mr. Mazen Wathaifi, aims to provide advisory services to the Amman Stock Exchange in the field of design and implementation of the Quality Management System (ISO 9001) in its various departments and organizational units. Commenting on this event, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh expressed his pride in the long-standing cooperation with the Amman Stock Exchange, during which many projects have been implemented. He said this additional step indicates the commitment of ESA to develop its work and activities. Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh also highlighted the importance of ESA as a watchdog entity for this type of large investment, which helps redirect domestic and foreign investment resources towards investments in economic activities in accordance with the highest international standards, disclosure and transparency practices; praising the expertise of ASE professionals, who indeed played an important role in cooperating with TAG.Globals consulting teams. For his part, Mr. Wathaifi expressed his pride in cooperating with TAG.Global and highly commanded the organization’s efforts to provide ESA with the best services, including consulting, system design and implementation. quality management and electronic archiving services. He further referred to the ongoing development processes at the Amman Stock Exchange, particularly highlighting the continued digital transformation process and the use of phone apps to keep abreast of stock market operations. This is in addition to the AS20 commitment: the 20 most active and trusted listed companies based on their highest business relationships; and are the leading companies in the ASE (ASE20 index), to establish a special investor relations unit and to submit sustainability reports for 2023. Mr. Wathaifi also noted that the ASE has carried out several projects in recent years to improve the legislative and technical frameworks of the investment climate in the Kingdom, and to strengthen the competitiveness of listed companies, which contributes to the development of the national economy. and attracts more investment. It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has successfully implemented several quality management systems based on ISO 9001 in many public and private sector projects, and he is also a member of the technical committee ISO 176 (ISO/TC 176). -Ends-

