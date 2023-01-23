Top Wall Street analysts say buy Apple and Spotify

The Spotify logo hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange along with the United States and a Swiss flag as the company lists its shares with a direct listing in New York, April 3, 2018. lucas jackson | Reuters

After a week full of corporate results and economic updates, it is still unclear whether a recession can be avoided this year. Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help you through the process, here are five stocks picked by top Wall Street analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performance. investment related news

Apple

Before Apples (AAPL) December quarter results, due Feb. 2, investors are fairly aware of the challenges the company faced during the period. From production disruptions at China’s Zhengzhou iPhone manufacturing plant to rising costs, Apple’s fiscal 2023 first quarter has endured it all. Needless to say, the company expects growth to decelerate quarter over quarter. Nevertheless, Monness analyst Crespi Hardt Brian White expects results to be in line with or slightly above Street’s expectations. The analyst believes gains in revenue from services, iPad and wearables, home and accessories could be a saving grace. Looking ahead, White sees pent-up iPhone demand come into play in the coming quarters once Apple overcomes production issues. (To see Sentiments of Apple stock investors on TipRanks) The analyst believes the costly valuation of around 27 times its 2023 calendar earnings estimate for Apple is warranted. “This P/E target is higher than Apple’s historical average in recent years; however, we believe the successful building of a strong services business has given the market more confidence in Apple’s long-term business model. company,” White said, reiterating a $174 buy rating and price target. White holds the 67e position among nearly 8,300 analysts tracked on TipRanks. Its ratings were profitable 63% of the time and each rating generated an average return of 17.7%.

Spotify

Audio streaming subscription service Spotify (SQUARE) is also one of Brian White’s recent favorites. “Spotify is following a favorable long-term trend, improving its platform, tapping into a large digital advertising market and expanding its audio offerings,” White said, reiterating a Buy rating and price target of $115. The analyst acknowledges some challenges that await Spotify this year, but remains optimistic about its margin improvement plans and several favorable industry developments. While it may be difficult to attract new premium subscribers, while facing continued pressure from a weaker digital ad spend environment, Spotify is expected to benefit from ad-supported monthly active users (MAUs) this year. (To see Spotify Stock Chart on TipRanks) White is particularly optimistic about the decline of mobile app store monopolies, after the European Union passed the Digital Markets Act last year. The law will be imposed from May 2023. One of the benefits for Spotify will be the ability to promote its cheaper subscription offers. Now it can make deals available outside of Apple’s iPhone app. (That had been a challenge, as Apple previously only allowed him to promote his subscriptions through the iPhone app.)

CVS Health Corp.

SVC Health (SVC), which operates a large chain of retail pharmacies, was the analyst for Tigress Financial Partners Ivan Feinseth‘s list in recent weeks. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating and $130 price target on the stock. According to Feinseth, the company’s “consumer-centric integrated model” along with its growing emphasis on primary care should help make health care more affordable and accessible for customers. VSVS purchased primary healthcare provider Caravan Health as part of this goal. Additionally, the impending acquisition of Signify Health “adds to its home health services and provider enablement capabilities.” The analyst also believes that the continued expansion of CVS’s new store format, MinuteClinics and HealthHUBs, will increase customer engagement and therefore continue to be a key growth catalyst. (To see Opinions and Feelings of CVS Health Bloggers on TipRanks) Feinseth also believes CVS’ merger with managed healthcare company Aetna in 2018 created a healthcare mammoth. Today, it is well positioned to take advantage of the changing dynamics of the healthcare market, as consumers gain more control over their spending on healthcare services. Feinseth’s beliefs can be trusted, given his 208e position among nearly 8,300 analysts in the TipRanks database. Apart from that, its track record of 62% profitable ratings, with each rating offering average returns of 11.8%, is also worth considering.

Shake Shack

Fast food burger chain operator Shake Shack (SHAKE) is doing well both domestically and abroad thanks to its fast-paced and relaxed business concept. BTIG Analyst Pierre Saleh has a unique vision of the company. “Shake Shack is the preeminent concept in the best burger category and the rare restaurant chain whose brand awareness and recognition exceeds its actual size and sales base,” said Saleh, who reiterated a note from buy on the stock with a price target of $60. (To see Shake Shack Hedge Fund Trading Activity on TipRanks) In contrast, the analyst points out that the expansion of services outside of New York has weakened Shake Shack’s margin profile by generating low returns per unit and exposing the company to greater sales volatility. However, margins appear to have bottomed out and the analyst expects profitability to accelerate over the next 12-18 months. A combination of higher menu prices and commodity cost deflation is expected to push restaurant margins to mid-teens levels. In his preliminary fourth quarter results, Shake Shack management mentioned that it plans to tighten general and administrative expenses this year, given the macroeconomic uncertainty. This “should reassure investors given the increased growth in G&As (over 30%) over the past two years.” Saleh has a success rate of 64% and each of his notes has returned 11.7% on average. The analyst is also placed 431st among more than 8,000 analysts on TipRanks.

TD Synnex