Business
Top Wall Street analysts say buy Apple and Spotify
The Spotify logo hangs on the facade of the New York Stock Exchange along with the United States and a Swiss flag as the company lists its shares with a direct listing in New York, April 3, 2018.
lucas jackson | Reuters
After a week full of corporate results and economic updates, it is still unclear whether a recession can be avoided this year.
Investing in such a stressful environment can be tricky. To help you through the process, here are five stocks picked by top Wall Street analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performance.
investment related news
Apple
Before Apples (AAPL) December quarter results, due Feb. 2, investors are fairly aware of the challenges the company faced during the period. From production disruptions at China’s Zhengzhou iPhone manufacturing plant to rising costs, Apple’s fiscal 2023 first quarter has endured it all. Needless to say, the company expects growth to decelerate quarter over quarter.
Nevertheless, Monness analyst Crespi Hardt Brian White expects results to be in line with or slightly above Street’s expectations. The analyst believes gains in revenue from services, iPad and wearables, home and accessories could be a saving grace.
Looking ahead, White sees pent-up iPhone demand come into play in the coming quarters once Apple overcomes production issues. (To see Sentiments of Apple stock investors on TipRanks)
The analyst believes the costly valuation of around 27 times its 2023 calendar earnings estimate for Apple is warranted.
“This P/E target is higher than Apple’s historical average in recent years; however, we believe the successful building of a strong services business has given the market more confidence in Apple’s long-term business model. company,” White said, reiterating a $174 buy rating and price target.
White holds the 67e position among nearly 8,300 analysts tracked on TipRanks. Its ratings were profitable 63% of the time and each rating generated an average return of 17.7%.
Spotify
Audio streaming subscription service Spotify (SQUARE) is also one of Brian White’s recent favorites.
“Spotify is following a favorable long-term trend, improving its platform, tapping into a large digital advertising market and expanding its audio offerings,” White said, reiterating a Buy rating and price target of $115.
The analyst acknowledges some challenges that await Spotify this year, but remains optimistic about its margin improvement plans and several favorable industry developments. While it may be difficult to attract new premium subscribers, while facing continued pressure from a weaker digital ad spend environment, Spotify is expected to benefit from ad-supported monthly active users (MAUs) this year. (To see Spotify Stock Chart on TipRanks)
White is particularly optimistic about the decline of mobile app store monopolies, after the European Union passed the Digital Markets Act last year. The law will be imposed from May 2023. One of the benefits for Spotify will be the ability to promote its cheaper subscription offers. Now it can make deals available outside of Apple’s iPhone app. (That had been a challenge, as Apple previously only allowed him to promote his subscriptions through the iPhone app.)
CVS Health Corp.
SVC Health (SVC), which operates a large chain of retail pharmacies, was the analyst for Tigress Financial Partners Ivan Feinseth‘s list in recent weeks. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating and $130 price target on the stock.
According to Feinseth, the company’s “consumer-centric integrated model” along with its growing emphasis on primary care should help make health care more affordable and accessible for customers. VSVS purchased primary healthcare provider Caravan Health as part of this goal. Additionally, the impending acquisition of Signify Health “adds to its home health services and provider enablement capabilities.”
The analyst also believes that the continued expansion of CVS’s new store format, MinuteClinics and HealthHUBs, will increase customer engagement and therefore continue to be a key growth catalyst. (To see Opinions and Feelings of CVS Health Bloggers on TipRanks)
Feinseth also believes CVS’ merger with managed healthcare company Aetna in 2018 created a healthcare mammoth. Today, it is well positioned to take advantage of the changing dynamics of the healthcare market, as consumers gain more control over their spending on healthcare services.
Feinseth’s beliefs can be trusted, given his 208e position among nearly 8,300 analysts in the TipRanks database. Apart from that, its track record of 62% profitable ratings, with each rating offering average returns of 11.8%, is also worth considering.
Shake Shack
Fast food burger chain operator Shake Shack (SHAKE) is doing well both domestically and abroad thanks to its fast-paced and relaxed business concept. BTIG Analyst Pierre Saleh has a unique vision of the company.
“Shake Shack is the preeminent concept in the best burger category and the rare restaurant chain whose brand awareness and recognition exceeds its actual size and sales base,” said Saleh, who reiterated a note from buy on the stock with a price target of $60. (To see Shake Shack Hedge Fund Trading Activity on TipRanks)
In contrast, the analyst points out that the expansion of services outside of New York has weakened Shake Shack’s margin profile by generating low returns per unit and exposing the company to greater sales volatility. However, margins appear to have bottomed out and the analyst expects profitability to accelerate over the next 12-18 months. A combination of higher menu prices and commodity cost deflation is expected to push restaurant margins to mid-teens levels.
In his preliminary fourth quarter results, Shake Shack management mentioned that it plans to tighten general and administrative expenses this year, given the macroeconomic uncertainty. This “should reassure investors given the increased growth in G&As (over 30%) over the past two years.”
Saleh has a success rate of 64% and each of his notes has returned 11.7% on average. The analyst is also placed 431st among more than 8,000 analysts on TipRanks.
TD Synnex
Despite last year’s challenges, business process service providerTD Synnex(SNX) benefited from a stable IT spending environment amid consistently elevated digital transformation across all industries. The company recently released its fiscal fourth quarter results last week, where earnings beat consensus estimates and the dividend was increased.
Following the results, the Barrington Research analyst Vincent Colicchiodug into the results and noted that the rapid growth of advanced solutions and high-growth technologies were major positives. by the end of the current fiscal year. (To see TD Synnex dividend date and history on TipRanks)
Looking ahead, the analyst sees a broad upward trend in growth, albeit with some hiccups. “The primary growth driver in the first half of fiscal 2023 is expected to be advanced solutions and high-growth technologies and in the second half, PCs and peripherals and high-growth technologies. We expect revenue growth from Hyve Solutions will slow down in fiscal 2023 and rebound slightly in fiscal 2024 from growth in fiscal 2022,” Colicchio observed, reiterating a buy rating and raising the price target to $130 versus $98 for the next 12 months.
Importantly, Colicchio ranks 297e among nearly 8,300 analysts on TipRanks, with a success rate of 61%. Each of its ratings generated 13% feedback on average.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/22/top-wall-street-analysts-say-buy-apple-spotify.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top Wall Street analysts say buy Apple and Spotify
- BTS J-Hope Spice Up Herms Show at Paris Fashion Week; V for Celine? Who rides in RM?
- Want to highlight the local talents of the Andamans: Bollywood singers Sukhwinder & Neha
- Ashleigh Gardner: Allrounder criticizes Cricket Australia’s decision to play on Australia Day
- After 16 years at Google, this employee was fired at 3am
- Lawmakers seek to ban insurgents from holding office
- Drake delivers nostalgia and teases new music at Apollo show | Cable
- Like it or not, email remains our greatest tool and source of greatest threat.
- Erdogan says Turkish elections will be held on May 14 | Election News
- Terps wins third straight against Coppin State, 4-0
- Kylie Jenner is at Paris Men’s Fashion Week at Maison Margiela
- Abu-Ghazaleh Global and Amman Stock Exchange sign cooperation agreement