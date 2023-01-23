Business
Inventories may consolidate as the Year of the Rabbit kicks off – Manila Bulletin
After failing to stay above the 7100 level, the local stock market is likely to start the Year of the Rabbit by consolidating and building strength before trying to break through its resistance level again if the economic growth report expected in the fourth quarter is favourable.
The local market has already rallied over the past five weeks, driven by optimism about the outlook for local economies for 2023, said Japhet Tantiangco, director of financial research at Philstocks.
He noted, however, that over the past week, the local market appears to be struggling to break above its 7000-7100 resistance range as selling pressures build as new catalysts remain to be found. Only time will tell for sure whether the recent rally back to 7,000 has legs or not. The more important question, at least for strong hands, is whether there are catalysts that can be exhausted in the medium term to fund a jump to 7,500, 2TradeAsia.com said.
He noted that local equities are expected to get some breathing room as agricultural commodity prices normalize, following fiscal intervention via imports. The downside is a higher year-on-year food import bill that exposes the supply chain to dollar risk as well as medium-term pressure on local agricultural wages, but will mitigate inflation expectations for February-March. This week, the local market may continue to test the 7000-7100 resistance range. For catalysts, investors can look to our upcoming fourth quarter and full year 2022 GDP data, Tantiangco said. .
He explained that the strong GDP numbers could raise expectations that fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 corporate earnings will also be robust, which in turn could help the market break above its current resistance range. Tantiangco also warned that recent hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve despite moderating US inflation could weigh on sentiment. The first Fed policy meeting for 2023 will take place from January 31 to February 1; until then, speculation and ultimately volatility should be high as expectations for Fed messages will revolve around data releases before then, 2TradeAsia.com said.
He added that, The upside is with the reopening of China (easing tourism and manufacturing in February, plus Lunar New Year spending) and the favorable dollar against the Asian currency basket. Earnings will also return to the fore over the next few weeks, which may help retain January’s volume and momentum. This should also spur some consolidation, as discussions of earnings per share, dividends and capital expenditure will naturally separate cruise ships (value plays) from rafts (third liners) which have benefited from the recent rising tide. , the brokerage said.
For stocks to invest in, Abacus Securities Corporation has a few among its top picks for 2023 among energy companies, banks, conglomerates and consumers.
For electricity, Abacus prefers Aboitiz Power Corporation as it stands to benefit from high spot prices this year due to the expected power shortage, as the government forecasts 12 yellow warnings on Luzon’s grid from March to November.
BDO is Abacus’ pick among banks because it has one of the highest NIM sensitivities to rate hikes, a dominant market share, and a fairly balanced spread of its loan portfolio across different segments. The recent stock dividend has also resulted in greater liquidity in the stock.
SM Investments Corporation is the preferred conglomerate brokerage as it will likely outperform 2022 earnings as the reopening has accelerated much faster than expected, which bodes well for SM Retails business, while the profitability of its banking sector should improve given the current environment.
With commodity prices easing, Abacus’ top picks among consumer companies are Universal Robina Corporation and D&L Industries, as they stand to benefit the most from this trend.
Apart from that, URC is also expected to see tailwinds in continued foot traffic recovery (back to office and school snacks) while DNL will see tailwinds in China reopening and the improvement in the exchange rate, he added.
