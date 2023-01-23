Small cap stocks declare a dividend of 30 per share. Check check-in date here

Wendt (India) Limited operates in the industrial sector and is a small cap company with a market valuation of 1,669.75 cr. The company released its Q3FY23 results and declared a massive 300% dividend.

The company said in a stock market filing that in line with the good performance, the board is pleased to declare an interim dividend of Rs. 30/- per share (300% on the par value of the shares of 10/- each.).”

The record date to determine members eligible for the interim dividend is Tuesday, January 31, 2023. In the case of shareholders opting for NECS/ECS, the dividend would normally be credited to their accounts no later than Tuesday, February 14, 2023. In In the case of shareholders opting for the physical method of payment, this will be sent by Tuesday, February 14, 2023,” Wendt informed the exchanges.

The company’s standalone sales were at Rs. 4,691 lakhs for the quarter that ended December 2022, representing a 30% year-on-year growth from the same quarter last year. In Q3FY23, domestic sales totaled 3470 lakhs, a growth of 24% from T3FY22. For the nine months that ended December 31, 2022, the company generated total sales of Rs. 13,710 lakhs, a growth of 20% from the same period the previous year, and PAT of Rs. 2,767 lakhs, a jump of 45% over the same period.

Compared to the same quarter last year, profit after tax (PAT) for the current quarter is Rs. 1145 lakhs on a stand-alone basis, representing a growth of 69%. (Annual). The company said the profit increase was mainly due to higher sales and a continued focus on operational efficiency measures and cost control. The quarter that ended in December 2022 saw exports of Rs. 1,221 lakhs, a growth of 47% compared to the same period of the previous year. Wendt said this was due to increased levies from countries like the US, Russia, Indonesia, UK, Spain, etc.

The company’s consolidated sales were Rs. 5,084 lakhs for the third quarter of FY23, up 25% year-on-year from the third quarter of FY22. PAT for the quarter was Rs. 1007 lakhs, up 81% from the same quarter of FY22.

Wendt (India) also announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Lithoz GmbH, the world leader in 3D printers and ceramic materials. Wendt (India) said that the partnership was signed to accelerate business in the Indian 3D printing market and the partnership will be inaugurated by the premiere of CeraFab System S65 with a live printing demonstration at IMTEX (19 -January 25), India’s premier event for the metal cutting industry.

Dr. Johannes Homa, CEO of Lithoz, on the new partnership, said To successfully enter an important market like India, we are fully aware of the importance of choosing the best business partner. We are very happy and excited to work with the Wendt/Murugappa Group in India and look forward to implementing their extensive experience and sales network in precision machinery and components into our own work. As two market leaders joining forces, we fully believe that by joining our expertise, we will make rapid progress in establishing ceramic 3D printing as an alternative production technology, bringing high added value. in both areas.”

On the NSE, shares of Wendt (India) closed Friday at 8,300.00 each, up 1.99% from the previous close of 8,138.30.

Know your inner investor

Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Pass the contest